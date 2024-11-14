Business Standard
Stock market holiday: Long weekend alert! BSE, NSE closed on Friday, Nov 15

The Indian stock market will be closed for 3 consecutive days and will reopen on Monday, November 18, 2024

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Investors and traders will enjoy a long weekend in India as the stock market will be closed for trading on Friday, November 15, 2024, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Following the Gurunanak Jayanti celebration, markets will have a routine weekend holiday and will reopen on Monday, November 18, 2024, marking a 3-day break.
 
Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev, born in 1469, is considered the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. 
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Friday. 
 
 
After this stock market holiday, the markets will be closed next week on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, given the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election. 
 
The next stock market holiday falls on Christmas, December 25, 2024. This will be the last market holiday in India for this year. 
 
Stock market trading hours 

The Indian stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
 
Will the commodity market be open on Friday? 
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on November 15, 2024, will be open partially for the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.
 
On the other hand, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will remain closed.
 
Market recap: 
Domestic markets on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.
 
Rising domestic inflation and a strengthening US dollar added to market woes, which were already under pressure from earnings disappointments and sustained foreign outflows.
 
A fall of over 10 per cent from recent peaks is termed a technical correction. This is only the second time Nifty has entered the correction zone since the Covid-19 selloff in March 2020. 
 

