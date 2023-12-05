Sectors & stocks analysts are betting on post the state poll outcome

The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have hit record highs amid the poll outcome-triggered bull frenzy at the bourses. Most analysts feel that the indices are on course to rise further over the next few months – till the general elections – albeit amid intermittent corrections - largely triggered by global developments.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) win in the three state elections of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, analysts at Jefferies believe, reinforces the consensus expectations of a Modi win 2024 national elections with a greater likelihood of over 300 seats for the BJP.
ALSO READ: Key overhang removed, focus to shift on earnings, liquidity: Brokerages
"We see significant scope for the S&P BSE Sensex