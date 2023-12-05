Sectors & stocks analysts are betting on post the state poll outcome

The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have hit record highs amid the poll outcome-triggered bull frenzy at the bourses. Most analysts feel that the indices are on course to rise further over the next few months – till the general elections – albeit amid intermittent corrections - largely triggered by global developments.





ALSO READ: Key overhang removed, focus to shift on earnings, liquidity: Brokerages Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) win in the three state elections of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, analysts at Jefferies believe, reinforces the consensus expectations of a Modi win 2024 national elections with a greater likelihood of over 300 seats for the BJP.

"We see significant scope for the S&P BSE Sensex