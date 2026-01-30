Sensex, Nifty fall 3% to post worst January in a decade; market cap erodes
Benchmarks fell over 3% each in January amid heavy FPI outflows, weak earnings growth and rupee pressure, with nearly ₹16 trillion wiped off market capitalisation
Samie Modak
Domestic equity markets got off to a rough start in calendar year 2026, recording their weakest January performance in a decade. Both the Sensex and the Nifty fell over 3 per cent each, marking their worst January showing since 2016, when the benchmarks had declined by around 5 per cent.
