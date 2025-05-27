Sensex sheds 625pts on profit-taking in blue chips; PSBs, realty buck trend

Stock market closing bell, Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Profit booking among select blue-chip stocks at higher levels dragged the benchmark equity indices lower on Tuesday. Broader markets, however, remained resilient, with mid- and small-cap indices posting marginal gains. Among the sectoral front, shares of auto, FMCG, and IT companies were under pressure, while public sector banks, pharma, and realty bucked the trend and logged gains. The BSE Sensex, though it recovered nearly 430 points from the day's low, still ended in the red at 81,551.63, down 624.82 points or 0.76 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 closed lower by 174.95 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 24,826.20. The 50-share index traded in the range of 25,062.90 to 24,704.10 on Tuesday.
UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, and Grasim were among the top laggards in the Nifty50, declining by up to 2.28 per cent. On the other hand, Jio Financial, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers, rising by up to 3.87 per cent on Tuesday.
The market breadth turned negative, with 1,462 out of 2,955 traded stocks on the NSE ending in the red, while 1,412 closed higher and 81 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, a total of 101 stocks hit their upper circuit on the NSE, while 51 touched their lower circuit limits. At the close, the market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies stood at $5.18 trillion.
SMIDs show resilience
The broader markets, however, showed resilience, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settling higher by 0.15 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively. ITI (9.99 per cent), IFCI (4.82 per cent), Garden Reach Shipbuilders (3.51 per cent), Supreme Industries (3.69 per cent), and Container Corporation of India (3.11 per cent) were among the top gainers in the space.
PSBs, pharma, realty buck trend
Barring Nifty PSU Bank, Pharma, and Realty indices, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in red. Among them, Nifty FMCG, IT, and Auto were the top laggards, ending down by 0.88 per cent, 0.75 per cent, and 0.70 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, and Pharma indices managed to eke out gains of 0.26 per cent, 0.24 per cent, and 0.11 per cent respectively, on Tuesday.