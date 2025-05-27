Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Olectra Greentech shares tank 12% in trade; What is rattling investors?

Olectra Greentech shares tank 12% in trade; What is rattling investors?

Olectra Greentech slumped 12 per cent to ₹1,180 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Olectra Greentech share price slumped 12 per cent in trade on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹1,180 per share on BSE. At 12:07 PM, Olectra Greentech shares were down 5.89 per cent at ₹1,266.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 82,024.78. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,391.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,960 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹973.65 per share. 
 
In the past one year, Olectra Greentech shares lost 26 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.
 

Olectra Greentech Q4 results 2025

The company released its March quarter (Q4FY25) earnings on Monday, after market hours. 
 
The electric bus manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20.68 crore, up 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from ₹14.9 crore in Q4FY24. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis the net profit slipped 56 per cent from ₹46.61 crore in Q3FY25.  

The company’s revenue from operations rose 55 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹448.91 crore, from ₹288.8 crore a year ago. On a Q-o-Q basis, the revenue fell 13 per cent from ₹515 crore in Q3. 

Olectra Greentech dividend

The company's board recommended a dividend of ₹0.4 (10 per cent) per equity share of ₹4 each for the financial year 2024-25.
 
"The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on May 26, 2025, have recommended the final dividend at the rate of 10 per cent (i.e. ₹0.40/- only) per equity share of ₹4.00/- (Rupees Four only) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, which if approved, shall be paid within thirty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the company," the filing read. 

Olectra Greentech order cancelled

Reports suggest that Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik directed officials to cancel the tender order awarded to the company for failing to meet delivery timelines.  In his 'X' post the minister without naming the company said the company has been inactive in supplying 5,150 leased electric buses and the meeting is directed at taking action to cancel the tender contract signed by ST Corporation with the company.   He added: A revised schedule was given to the concerned bus supplier organization to supply 1,000 buses by May 22. But it was not possible to supply a single bus to the concerned company till this period. Therefore, there is doubt about the supply of buses by this organization in the future.  

About Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a prominent player in India's EV sector, specialising in the production of electric buses and related infrastructure. 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

