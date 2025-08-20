Servotech Renewable stock jumps 7% on solar power order; check details here

Servotech Renewable share price today: Shares of LED lights and solar power products manufacturer Servotech Renewable Power System surged over 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of 133.9 on the NSE after the company secured a 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar order from the North Western Railway, Jaipur Division.
At 11:20 AM, the company's stock was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹131.5 per share compared to the previous session's close of ₹124.62 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.12 per cent at 24,010 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,792.35 crore. The stock has risen around 28 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹97.35 touched on April 7, 2025.
According to the company's statement, the project carries a total value of ₹28.84 crore and marks yet another milestone in Servotech's journey of driving India's clean energy transition. The contract expected to be executed within six months from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LoA).
"As part of this contract, Servotech will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of rooftop solar PV systems. This includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of solar plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Jaipur Division," the company said.
According to the statement, the initiative aligns with the Indian Railways' ambitious sustainability agenda, which focuses on reducing dependency on conventional energy sources and significantly cutting carbon emissions through renewable energy integration.
Servotech Renewable Q1 results
In the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹136.74 crore, up 21.9 per cent from ₹112.2 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 26.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹10.83 crore against ₹8.53 crore in Q1FY25. The company posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4.55 crore, up 1.4 per cent from ₹4.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.
About Servotech Renewable
Servotech Power Systems is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of LED lights, EV chargers and Solar power products. Its products include LED light bulbs, LED downlights, LED flood lights, LED panel lights, LED tube lights, LED bay lights, outdoor lights (street lights, floodlights). It is also a manufacturer and supplier of a comprehensive range of Solar Products that includes Solar BLDC Fan, Solar Home Light systems, Solar PWM Charge Controller, Solar MPPT Charge Controller, Solar water pump, etc.