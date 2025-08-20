Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Lloyds Metals up 4% on emerging successful bidder coking coal mine; Details

Lloyds Metals up 4% on emerging successful bidder coking coal mine; Details

Lloyds Metals and Energy shares advanced 3.7 per cent on Wednesday, after the company emerged as a successful bidder for the Tandsi-III and Tandsi-III Extension coking coal mine

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lloyds Metals and Energy shares advanced 3.7 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,447.95 per share on BSE.
 
At 10:41 AM, Lloyds Metals and Energy share price was trading 1.74 per cent higher at ₹1,420 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.17 per cent higher at 81,779.54.

Why were Lloyds Metals and Energy shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as a successful bidder for the Tandsi-III and Tandsi-III Extension coking coal mine located on the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border.
 
The company secured the project with a premium of 10.5 per cent. The mine spans an area of around 338 hectares and holds estimated total reserves of 23 million metric tonnes, located approximately 400 kilometers from Ghugus.
 
 
It is planned to be developed using a combination of opencast and underground mining methods, with a proposed production capacity of up to 0.30 million tonnes per annum over a four-year development timeline. 

 Besides, the company will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) virtually on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 11:30 AM. 
 
In Q1, Lloyds Metals and Energy reported a net profit of ₹641.59 crore, up 15 per cent, as compared to ₹557.4 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,384 crore, as compared to ₹2,417 crore a year ago.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 
Iron Ore
Iron ore sales volume for Q1FY25 stood at 3.45 mnt, 2 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Realisation per tonne for Q1FY26 stood at 6,061. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne for Q1FY26 was ₹2,223.
 
The company has commenced operation of the 4mtpa pellet plant in Q1FY26.
 
DRI & Power
DRI Q1FY26 volumes stood at 7,89,000, higher by 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Realisations were muted for Q1Y26 and higher costs also kept Ebitda margins under pressure. Power volumes were flat Y-o-Y for Q1FY26. 

About Lloyds Metals and Energy

Lloyds Metals and Energy is an integrated iron ore and steel company, serving as a trusted global supplier of iron ore, Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), and pellets to steel manufacturers worldwide. With manufacturing operations spread across Northern Maharashtra, the company operates through four key business segments: mining (iron ore extraction), sponge iron production, power generation (34 MW capacity), and pellet trading through strategic partnerships.

Topics : Lloyds Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

