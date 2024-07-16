Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty flat but positive; Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Jio Fin in focus today
Stock Market LIVE updates, Tuesday, July 16, 2024: Alok Industries, Bajaj Auto, Century Textiles, Crisil, DB Corp, Just Dial, and L&T Finance will report their Q1FY25 results today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024: Indian benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and Nifty50 -- could start flat with a positive bias on Tuesday amid steady global cues and Q1FY25 earnings season back home.
At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 8 points at 24,630 level.
Alok Industries, Bajaj Auto, Century Textiles, Crisil, DB Corp, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial, and L&T Finance are the companies scheduled to report their June quarter results for the current financial year today.
Besides, investors will react to the financial results announced by Hatsun Agro, Jio Financial Services, SpiceJet, and Angel One.
Global markets on Tuesday, July 16:
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly negative on Tuesday after the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated overnight that the central bank is looking for 'greater confidence' that inflation will drop to the 2 per cent level, citing 'long and variable lags' in policy effects.
Hang Seng was the biggest laggard with a 1.43-per cent drop, followed by Shanghai Composite (0.45 per cent), ASX200 (0.2 per cent), and Kospi (0.07 per cent).
Nikkei was the only gainer, up 0.47 per cent.
Overnight, Dow Jones closed 0.5 per cent higher, Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent, and S&P500 rose 0.3 per cent.
8:36 AM
Aviation stocks in focus :: India implements uniform 5% IGST on aircraft parts
>> Union Civil Aviation Ministry has announced the implementation of a uniform IGST rate of 5% on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts, effective July 15, 2024, onwards.
>> This decision marks a significant milestone for the domestic Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry, aimed at making India a global aviation hub.
Source: Govt statement
8:31 AM
Stocks to watch, July 16: Vedanta, HUL, Lupin, SpiceJet, Jio Fin Services
SpiceJet: SpiceJet's consolidated net loss in the third quarter of 2023-24 stood at Rs 297.2 crore, as opposed to a net profit of Rs 112.1 crore in the corresponding period of 2022-23. The airline posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24. In the corresponding period of 2022-23, the airline had posted a net loss of Rs 124 crore.
Jio Financial Services: In Q1FY25, the net profit rose 0.64 per cent to Rs 312.6 crore compared to Rs 310.6 crore. Its revenue dipped 0.07 per cent to Rs 417.8 crore from Rs 418.1 crore. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Jatin Gedia of Sharekhan recommends buying these two stocks today
GAIL India
GAIL has broken out of a resistance zone of Rs 233 – Rs 235. The breakout has been accompanied with above average volume. Daily Bollinger bands are expanding indicating that the upmove is likely to continue. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Nifty Bank, Fin Svcs eye breakout: Should you wait or buy near support?
Given this defined range, the best trading strategy for traders would be to wait for a clear breakout before making significant moves. This approach helps mitigate risks associated with premature entries and ensures that trades are made in alignment with the market direction. However, for risk-tolerant traders, a strategy of selling near the resistance levels (the upper end of the range) and buying near the support levels (the lower end of the range) can be employed. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, VBL: Top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi
Asian Paints
Recently, Asian Paints has successfully surpassed its critical resistance level of 2940 and is now holding steady around the Rs 2,950-mark. This breakout, characterised by substantial trading volume, is a promising indicator of the stock's potential upward movement. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Sensex, Nifty outlook July 16: Q1 nos, trading holiday may sway market mood
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 2,684.78 crore in the cash market on July 15. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, net sold shares to the tune of Rs 331 crore yesterday. READ MORE
8:05 AM
ALERT :: Hahnair selects RateGain to power pricing for over 350 airlines globally
>> RateGain Travel Technologies Limited has announced a partnership between its airline pricing solution, AirGain, and Hahnair, a renowned German airline
>> This collaboration is set to power Hahnair's airline distribution landscape by integrating AirGain's cutting-edge pricing intelligence technology with 100 Hahnair partners using the products H1-Air and X1-Air.
8:00 AM
Temasek likely to invest $10 billion in India in the next three years
"Our total mark-to-market India exposure, including our indirect exposure in Airtel through Singtel, is $37 billion, as of March end. We see the potential to deploy an additional $10 billion in the next three years, subject to finding the right opportunities,” Lambah told Business Standard on Monday. “This figure excludes what our subsidiaries will invest in India as they are also investing in the country," he said. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Asia Pacific :: Hang Seng sheds over 1%, Nikkei bucks trend
7:51 AM
US index futures :: Wall Street to likely hold gains Tuesday
7:46 AM
ALERT :: Powell indicates Fed won't wait until inflation is down to 2% before cutting rates
>> Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the central bank will not wait until inflation hits 2% to cut interest rates.
>> Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington DC, Powell referenced the idea that central bank policy works with "long and variable lags" to explain why the Fed wouldn't wait for its target to be hit.
>> Instead, the Fed is looking for "greater confidence" that inflation will return to the 2% level, Powell said.
Source: CNBC
7:41 AM
Wall Street check :: US indices end higher after Powell's comments
7:27 AM
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:41 AM IST