Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty flat but positive; Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Jio Fin in focus today

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024: Indian benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and Nifty50 -- could start flat with a positive bias on Tuesday amid steady global cues and Q1FY25 earnings season back home.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 8 points at 24,630 level.

Alok Industries, Bajaj Auto, Century Textiles, Crisil, DB Corp, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial, and L&T Finance are the companies scheduled to report their June quarter results for the current financial year today.

Besides, investors will react to the financial results announced by Hatsun Agro, Jio Financial Services, SpiceJet, and Angel One.

Global markets on Tuesday, July 16:

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly negative on Tuesday after the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated overnight that the central bank is looking for 'greater confidence' that inflation will drop to the 2 per cent level, citing 'long and variable lags' in policy effects.

Hang Seng was the biggest laggard with a 1.43-per cent drop, followed by Shanghai Composite (0.45 per cent), ASX200 (0.2 per cent), and Kospi (0.07 per cent).

Nikkei was the only gainer, up 0.47 per cent.

Overnight, Dow Jones closed 0.5 per cent higher, Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent, and S&P500 rose 0.3 per cent.