Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shilpa Medicare shares climb 8% after multifold profit growth in Q2FY25

Shilpa Medicare shares climb 8% after multifold profit growth in Q2FY25

Shilpa Medicare's shares surged as much as 8.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 894.50 per share

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shilpa Medicare’s shares surged as much as 8.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 894.50 per share on the BSE after the company reported a robust financial performance in its second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
 
The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 17.9 crore in Q2FY25 versus a net profit of Rs 1.6 crore in the year ago period. 
 
The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 344 crore in the September quarter of FY25, reflecting an 9.8 per cent increase from Rs 313 crore in the previous year.  
 
 
Shilpa Medicare’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 86 crore, soaring 42.7 per cent versus Rs 60.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin improved to 25 per cent versus 19.3 per cent in Q2FY24.
 
In Q2FY25, the largest contribution in sales came from the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) segment, which accounted for 55 per cent of the total revenue at Rs 192.8 crore. The formulation segment contributed 34 per cent of the revenue, amounting to Rs 119.6 crore. Biologicals made up 9 per cent of the revenue with Rs 30.7 crore, while the Others category accounted for the remaining 2 per cent at Rs 5.7 crore.
 
“The recent positive developments in our formulations and CDMO businesses are particularly exciting. The recent acceptance of Oxylanthanum Carbonate NDA by USFDA with target action date in June 25 and the recent USFDA approvals of Bortezomib are significant milestones that validate our commitment to quality, innovation, and patient care. As we continue to expand our global footprint and diversify our product portfolio, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and create value for our stakeholders,” said Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Torrent Power

Torrent Power slumps over 6% after net profit, Ebitda slip in Q2 results

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Industries gains 9% on posting over 2x profit in Q2, revenue up 22%

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Shilpa Medicare share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 173 per cent, while gaining 138 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 7.7 per cent year to date and 19.8 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,556.70 crore. Shilpa Medicare shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 170.20 times and at an earning per share of Rs 4.85. 
 
At 10:40 AM; the shares of the company were trading 5.67 per cent higher at Rs 871.55 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 77,721.50 level. 
 

Also Read

Tata power

Tata Power stock gains 3% as arm commissions floating solar projects in MP

stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds

Jio Fin, Zomato, Angel One, Paytm rally up to 7% on inclusion in F&O pool

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nalco rises 5% on stellar Q2 show; PAT up nearly 5x, announces dividend

Niva Bupa IPO listing

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,

Brokerages mixed on Eicher Motors after Q2 results; stock jumps 8%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Shilpa Medicare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon