Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Power stock gains 3% as arm commissions floating solar projects in MP

Tata Power stock gains 3% as arm commissions floating solar projects in MP

The Tata Power stock soared after the company announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has successfully commissioned the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project

Tata power

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power share price: Shares of Tata Power were buzzing in trade on Thursday, November 14, 2024, as the scrip rallied 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 411.50 per share.
 
The Tata Power stock soared after the company announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has successfully commissioned the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project. 
 
“With a capacity of 126 MW, this project stands as one of India’s largest floating solar installations, marking a significant milestone in the country's renewable energy journey,” Tata Power said.
 
“We are delighted to set a new benchmark with one of the largest floating solar installations in the country, showcasing how innovative engineering can address environmental challenges. This project is a powerful example of how we can harness renewable resources to drive substantial carbon reduction while optimising the use of our precious land and water resources," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and managing director at TPREL.
 
 
The EPC contract worth Rs 596 crore was awarded by NHDC Limited to TPREL, Tata Power said in a statement.
 
The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project is a landmark in sustainable energy for Madhya Pradesh. Located in Khandwa district, this project not only generates renewable power but also demonstrates advanced engineering solutions in floating solar technology, such as bifacial glass-to-glass modules, adaptive mooring systems, and the world’s largest floating inverter platform.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Industries gains 9% on posting over 2x profit in Q2, revenue up 22%

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market holiday: Long weekend alert! BSE, NSE closed on Friday, Nov 15

 
Rajeev Jain, managing director, NHDC Limited, said, “The commissioning of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project marks a significant milestone for NHDC Limited and our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By partnering with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited on this project, we have demonstrated that floating solar technology can provide clean energy while preserving vital water resources. We are excited about the potential this project holds for future renewable energy developments in India.” 
 
The installation's 213,460 bifacial solar modules produce 204,580 MWh annually, offsetting around 173,893 tonnes of CO₂ emissions and reducing the evaporation of 32.5 million cubic metres of water. 
 
Given its unique placement between the Indirasagar and Omkareshwar reservoirs, the project overcomes complex environmental conditions like water level fluctuations and high winds, setting a global benchmark in the floating solar sector by covering a vast 260 hectares of water surface.
 
Now, TPREL’s total renewable energy capacity stands at 10.9 GW with 5.6 GW of projects in various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity has reached 5.3GW, comprising 4.3 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy projects.
 
At 10:41 AM, Tata Power share was trading 2.64 per cent higher at Rs 409.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 77,706.59 levels.
 

Also Read

stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds

Jio Fin, Zomato, Angel One, Paytm rally up to 7% on inclusion in F&O pool

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nalco rises 5% on stellar Q2 show; PAT up nearly 5x, announces dividend

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Shilpa Medicare shares climb 8% after multifold profit growth in Q2FY25

Niva Bupa IPO listing

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,

Brokerages mixed on Eicher Motors after Q2 results; stock jumps 8%

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian equity markets Tata Power Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon