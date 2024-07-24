Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Should investors sell Nifty Auto, Energy on rise? Here's what charts reveal

The Nifty Auto index is currently exhibiting a range-bound trend on the charts, confined within the levels of 25,460 and 24,560

share market

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Auto Index Technical Analysis
The Nifty Auto index is currently exhibiting a range-bound trend on the charts, confined within the levels of 25,460 and 24,560. This suggests that the best trading strategy in the near term is to sell when the index approaches the upper resistance level and to buy when it nears the lower support level.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Should the index break above the upper range of 25,460, the next resistance level to watch is 25,650. Conversely, if the index falls below the lower range of 24,560, the subsequent support level would be 24,250.

Given that the index is trading close to its higher resistance level of 25,460, the prudent approach would be to consider short selling or booking profits at this juncture. The rationale behind this strategy is that the index is more likely to face selling pressure near the upper boundary of its range, leading to a potential pullback.

Technical indicators and the current chart pattern support the view of short-term selling pressure. Traders and investors should remain cautious and look for signs of reversal at these key levels. Selling near the resistance allows traders to capitalize on the anticipated downward movement while managing risk effectively.

In summary, the Nifty Auto Index is range-bound with defined levels of 25,460 and 24,560. The recommended strategy is to sell near resistance and buy near support. Watch closely for any breakouts, as a move above 25,460 could lead to resistance at 25,650, while a break below 24,560 would find support at 24,250. With the index near its higher resistance, short selling or booking profits is advisable.

More From This Section

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on July 24

Zerodha to collect Rs 2,500 cr from STT hike in Budget 2024: Nithin Kamath

Budget 2024 Stock Market Highlights, July 23: Sensex, Nifty end flat; LTCG, STCG rule hits sentiment

Union Budget 2024: Some spending boost; prefer consumption over capex theme

Budget 2024-24: Why India VIX surged up to 17% today; check reasons here


The Nifty Energy Index

The Nifty Energy index is currently exhibiting a downtrend in the near term. With a stoploss set at 42,200 on a closing basis, the best trading strategy is to sell the index, targeting levels of 41,150 and 40,800. The technical indicators and chart patterns support this bearish outlook, indicating that further downside is likely.

It's important to monitor the 40,500 level closely. A trade below this level would present an excellent opportunity for swing traders to accumulate the index. Such a move could lead to a quick pullback, offering smart returns.

The rationale behind this strategy is that a break below 40,500 would likely trigger short-term buying interest, driving a rebound in the index.

In summary, the Nifty Energy Index's near-term trend is downward, with critical support levels at 41,150 and 40,800. Traders should maintain a stoploss at 42,200 and look for opportunities to sell at current levels.

Additionally, a break below 40,500 would provide a favorable entry point for swing traders aiming for a quick pullback and potential gains. This approach allows traders to capitalize on the anticipated movements while managing risk effectively.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)

Also Read

Bajaj Auto Q1 Preview: Two-wheeler maker may see revenue growth of 14-15%

Should investors book profits in Nifty IT, Auto? Check key levels here

Sell Nifty IT on the rise; resistance at 38,350, check other details here

Nifty Auto bearish in near-term, Energy rangebound; check trading strategy

Nifty IT rangebound, Auto in overbought zone; target, support levels here

Topics : Nifty Auto stock market trading Trading strategies Stock Call BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty Market technicals technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon