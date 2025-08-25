Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shree Refrigerations shares rally 19% on securing ₹106 crore order

Shree Refrigerations shares rally 19% on securing ₹106 crore order

Shree Refrigerations shares rose 19 per cent after it won an order from Hindustan Shipyard for five Fleet Support Ships supply.

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Shree Refrigerations share price today (Representative Picture)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Shree Refrigerations rose over 19 per cent on Monday after it won an order worth ₹106.6 crore from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. for the supply of five Fleet Support Ships. 
 
The small-cap company's stock rose as much as 19.2 per cent during the day to hit a record high of ₹214.8 per share, the steepest intraday rise since its listing earlier this month. The stock pared gains to trade 16.5 per cent higher at ₹209.9 apiece, compared to a 0.28 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:58 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second day and have risen over 20 per cent since its listing on August 1. Shree Refrigerations has a total market capitalisation of ₹734.52 crore.  
 

Shree Refrigerations secures ₹106.6 crore order

The company received an order worth ₹106.62 crore from Hindustan Shipyard, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why are Signpost India shares rising? Stock jumps 10% in trade today

Yes Bank

YES Bank rises 5% on RBI nod for Sumitomo stake buy; what analysts expect?

Brigade Group

Brigade Ent up 3% on launching ₹950-cr project in Bengaluru; Buy or sell?

dividend shares

Dividend, bonus issue: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, 12 others to remain in focus

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 25: RIL, IndiGo, Max Health, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank

 
The contract involves the supply and installation of HVAC systems for five Fleet Support Ships, in line with the Statement of Technical Requirements (SOTR). The delivery is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2028. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in Hindustan Shipyard and that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings. 

Shree Refrigerations IPO details

Shree Refrigerations IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.56 million equity shares worth ₹94.51 crore, and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.82 million shares aggregating to ₹22.81 crore. Through the OFS, Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund, via its investment manager IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, is offloading its stake.
 
Shree Refrigerations proposes to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 
Shree Refrigerations is engaged in the business of manufacturing chillers, refrigeration and air conditioning appliances, and other components of the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry.
 
Shree Refrigerations is also actively involved in the manufacturing of marine chillers and holds approved supplier registrations from several directorates of the Indian Navy, including the Directorate of Electrical Engineering, and is backed by the Directorate of Quality Assurance – Warship Projects. 
 

More From This Section

IPO

Upcoming IPO: Temasek, MOPE-backed Molbio Diagnostics files DRHP with Sebi

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Nifty IT rises 5% in 1 week; will Fed rate cut aid further rally in stocks?premium

Godrej Properties

Godrej Prop up 2% on ₹1k-cr sales at Hyderabad project; time to invest?

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty at 24,950; SMIDs gain; India VIX up 4%; IT stocks rally

trading

KPIT Tech shares rise 3% as Motilal Oswal initiates with 'Buy' rating

Topics : Markets News Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Mid cap small cap Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayAmit Shah Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar ResignationYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon