Brigade Ent up 3% on launching ₹950-cr project in Bengaluru; Buy or sell?

Brigade Enterprises shares rose 2.8 per cent on Monday, logging an intra-day high at ₹989 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company launched “Brigade Lakecrest”, a residential project, in Bengaluru.
At 9:56 AM, Brigade Enterprises’ share price was trading 1.55 per cent higher at ₹976.3 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 81,537.86. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹23,868.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,450 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹812.85.
In a year, Brigade Enterprises shares have lost 16.6 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Brigade Enterprises launches Brigade Lakecrest
The Brigade Group announced the launch of its latest residential offering, Brigade Lakecrest, located in Bhattarahalli Lake on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru. Brigade Lakecrest will be developed under a Joint Development model, with a total development area of approximately 9.33 lakh square feet and a projected revenue potential of over ₹950 crore.
The project has received Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approval as of June 24, 2025, with a scheduled completion in March 2030.
Also Read
The project will feature 604 premium 1, 2, and 3 BHK residences with balconies.
“This development enhances our already strong presence in Bengaluru in a key submarket with excellent social infrastructure as well as growth potential. With its premium positioning and connectivity, Brigade Lakecrest strengthens our growth pipeline and reinforces our focus on sustainable expansion across South India,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises.
Besides, recently, Brigade Enterprises also entered into a long-term lease agreement for a prime 7-acre site on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennai’s dynamic commercial corridors.
The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination, featuring over 1 million square feet of Grade A office space and a 225-key 5-Star Deluxe Hotel. Designed to meet the rising demand for premium commercial infrastructure and world-class hospitality, the project will serve as a catalyst for Chennai’s thriving IT and innovation hub. ALSO READ: Vikran Engineering IPO opens on Aug 26: Key risks, strengths you must know
Outlook on real estate sector
Given strong launch pipelines, market share gains, and rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nuvama Institutional Equities reckon the sales momentum shall be healthy for organised real estate developers.
The brokerage has suggested buying Prestige Estates and Brigade Enterprises.
“Over the medium to long term, we anticipate a consolidation in favour of organised developers to pick up steam. Moreover, rising capital intensity in the realty business, credit crunch, and focus on execution are likely to aid developers with strong balance sheets and established brands,” Nuvama noted.