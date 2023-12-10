Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars, shows Capitaline data

Mutual funds' average holding in Smallcap 250 Index companies peaks at 9.26%

retail investors, funds, investments, promoters, stake
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Retail investors now own a bigger slice of smallcap companies than at the start of 2023–24 (FY24), underscoring their growing conviction about investing in this red-hot space.

Data from Capitaline shows mutual funds’ (MFs’) average holding in the National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 250 rising to 9.26 per cent from 8.67 per cent during the first six months of FY24, with the number of companies with over 20 per cent MF holdings increasing from 24 to 28.

In comparison, MF holdings in Nifty50 companies have gone up only marginally, from 9.67 per cent to 9.75 per cent.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

BSE SmallCap index hits fresh high; eyes 35,000 after surging 28% in FY24

Nykaa Investor Day 2023: How analysts view the e-retailer's growth plans

Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

Street Signs: Zomato's share snapback, DOMS soars at 60%, and more

HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24

M-cap of 7 most valued cos add Rs 3.04 trn; HDFC Bank, LIC biggest gainers

FPIs invest Rs 26,505 cr in equities in first six sessions of December

Topics : Mutual funds investors Mutual Funds industry Midcap smallcap stocks retail market retail investor

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon