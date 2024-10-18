Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Softening rates spur overseas bond issuances of Indian companies

Softening rates spur overseas bond issuances of Indian companies

High demand, lower costs drive global fundraising surge

Public-sector banks, including Canara Bank and Bank of India, are tapping the infrastructure bond market.
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With interest rates softening, lower hedging costs, and a growing appetite for high-yield paper, Indian companies are likely to step up activity in the overseas bond market in the coming months.

According to the Primedatabase data, there were 36 issues by Indian companies in the overseas bond market until September, resulting in Rs 29,029 crore raised.

In FY24, Indian companies had 18 issues of Rs 45,000 crore. In FY23, there were three, raising Rs 15,592 crore.

“With the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting rates, we can expect an increase in overseas bond issues. Companies are looking to diversify
Topics : Indian companies Bond investors Bonds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon