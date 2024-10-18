Softening rates spur overseas bond issuances of Indian companies

With interest rates softening, lower hedging costs, and a growing appetite for high-yield paper, Indian companies are likely to step up activity in the overseas bond market in the coming months.

According to the Primedatabase data, there were 36 issues by Indian companies in the overseas bond market until September, resulting in Rs 29,029 crore raised.

In FY24, Indian companies had 18 issues of Rs 45,000 crore. In FY23, there were three, raising Rs 15,592 crore.

“With the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting rates, we can expect an increase in overseas bond issues. Companies are looking to diversify