Solid debut! Identical Brains Studios shares list at 76% premium on NSE SME

Identical Brains Studios IPO listing outperformed grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, the company's shares were trading at Rs 79 apiece, reflecting a GMP of Rs 25, or 46.3 per cent

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Identical Brains Studios IPO listing today: Shares of Identical Brains Studios made a stellar debut on the NSE SME on Thursday, December 26, 2024, with a listing at Rs 95 apiece, reflecting a premium of Rs 41, or 75.93 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 54.
 
Identical Brains Studios IPO listing outperformed grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, Identical Brains Studios shares were trading at Rs 79 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 25, or 46.3 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. 
The SME offering of Identical Brains Studios comprised an entirely fresh issue of 36,94,000 equity shares. Available at a price band of Rs 51-54, and a lot size of 2,000 shares, the IPO received overwhelming participation from investors. The public offering, which was available for subscription from Wednesday, December 18, 2024, till Friday, December 20, 2024, ended with an oversubscription of a whopping 544 times, according to BSE data.
 
 
Identical Brains Studios announced that it raised Rs 5.66 crore from anchor investors on the bidding concluded on December 17, 2024.  Also check: Senores Pharma IPO Allotment Today
 
Bigshare Services served as the registrar for the issue, while Socradamus Capital is the sole book-running lead manager of the Identical Brains Studios IPO.
 
Identical Brains Studios will utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding capital expenditure towards the renovation of the existing Andheri office and studio, and for the establishment of a Colour Grading Digital Intermediate (DI) and Sound Studio. The company will also use the funds for setting up new branch offices in Andheri and Lucknow. Additional proceeds will go towards purchasing computers, storage systems, and software to strengthen existing facilities and offices, funding incremental working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.
 
Identical Brains Studios offers computer-generated visual effects (VFX) services. Their services cater to films, web series, TV series, documentaries, and commercials. The company has worked on notable projects, including Scam 1992 and Rocket Boys. They have received industry recognitions for their work on these projects.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

