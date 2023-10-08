close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Statsguru: 6 charts show India's inflation concern may not be over soon

Lower sowing and higher food prices have increased risks to inflation outcomes

Inflation
Premium

Ashli Varghese
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Predictions on inflation are likely to be closely watched in the com-ing months. The Reserve Bank of India held on to its 5.4 per cent inflation projection for the current

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

High fruit prices may likely increase food inflation further in 2023

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

Common card for travel promises transport revolution in the country

Fintech firms are back to business by wooing audience in small markets

Street Signs: Nifty's 19,300-19,800 range, IPO pot to keep boiling & more

Robust Q2, demand trends to put out welcome mat for realty stocks

Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack

Topics : Reserve Bank of India global inflation Inflation rise monetary policies

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon