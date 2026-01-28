Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE Capital goods index surges 5%, logs biggest intra-day gain in 19 months

BSE Capital goods index surges 5%, logs biggest intra-day gain in 19 months

Data Patterns, Bharat Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Siemens Energy India and ABB India rallied in the range of 8 per cent to 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BSE Capital goods index sees sharpest intra-day rally in 19 months (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

BSE Capital Goods index movement today

 
Shares of capital goods companies were in demand with the BSE Capital Goods index surging 5 per cent to 65,407.41 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, led by defence-related stocks. The index recorded its sharpest intra-day rally in the past 19 months. Earlier, on June 3, 2024, the BSE Capital Goods index had soared 6.4 per cent in intra-day trade.
 
At 02:47 PM; the BSE Capital Good index was up 5 per cent at 65,373.16, as compared to 0.29 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 
Among individual stocks from the index, Data Patterns (India) zoomed 14 per cent to ₹2,607 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. Bharat Electronics (BEL) soared 10 per cent to ₹456, followed by CG Power and Industrial Solutions (9 per cent at ₹579.80), Siemens Energy India (₹2,365.70) and ABB India (₹5,077) rallied 8 per cent each and GE Vernova T&D India (₹2,905.20) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (₹2,482) were up 7 per cent each. 
 
 
Cochin Shipyard, Hitachi Energy India, ZEN Technologies and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) were up in the range of 5 per cent to 6 per cent.
 

Why Capital Goods index rose nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday?

 
India and the European Union signed their first Security and Defence Partnership framework alongside the broader India-EU trade and strategic engagement, covering maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space security and counter-terrorism.

The pact comes at a time when the EU, which currently spends ~1.9 per cent of GDP on defence, plans to raise this to ~3.5 per cent with a strong focus on core defence equipment, while reducing reliance on the US and Chinese suppliers. This creates a large multi-year opportunity for Indian defence companies as Europe looks for cost-competitive, reliable manufacturing and co-development partners, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Meanwhile, CG Power and Industrial Solutions reported December 20025 quarter (Q3FY26) performance, with standalone revenue rising 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,909 crore, EBITDA up 33 per cent YoY to ₹480 crore, and PBT (before exceptional items) growing 35 per cent YoY to ₹454 crore, supported by margin expansion of 148 bps. Order intake remained robust at ₹4,096 crore, taking the unexecuted order backlog to a record ₹14,859 crore, up 66 per cent YoY, driven by strong momentum in the Power Systems segment.
 
In another development, ABB said it secured a major order from Titagarh Rail Systems to supply advanced propulsion systems and Train Control and Management System (TCMS) software for the Mumbai Metro. The scope of supply covers 18 six-car train sets for Line 6 and 22 six-car train sets for Line 5, providing a complete, integrated traction and control solution.
 

