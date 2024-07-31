Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei slips nearly 1%
Stock Market LIVE on July 31, 2024: As of 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 34 points at 24,885.50, suggesting a weaker start to the trading day.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex may see a muted start, influenced by mixed global signals.
As of 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 11 points at 24,918.50, suggesting a muted start to the trading day.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets showed mixed performance ahead of key announcements, including the Bank of Japan's rate decision and business activity data from China. The Nikkei declined 0.86 per cent, while the Kospi and ASX200 saw gains of 0.52 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively.
In the US as well, markets were mixed as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision. The Nasdaq fell 1.28 per cent, the S&P 500 decreased 0.50 per cent, while the Dow Jones rose 0.50 per cent.
Back home, Sebi proposed seven key changes to curb derivatives trading framework, on Tuesday.
Furthermore, on July 30, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,598.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 5,565.10 crore.
Sebi mulls changes in norms for FPIs from land-bordering countries
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is mulling changes in regulations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) belonging to land-bordering countries (LBCs). The market regulator has proposed to link the disclosure requirements to a minimum threshold to identify whether the FPI is from LBC or not. READ MORE
Sebi proposes seven key changes to curb derivatives trading framework
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed seven key amendments to the derivatives trading framework, aiming to bolster investor protection and market stability. READ MORE
GIFT Nifty, FII flows, Q1 results: Factors to set market trend on July 31
Indian equity indices are likely to start Wednesday’s trading session on a muted note amid mixed cues from global peers. At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,920 levels, hinting at a likely flat start to the trading action on the NSE Nifty 50 index today. READ MORE
SRF, BPCL among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for July 31
SRF has given trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same. Momentum indicator RSI is positively placed which help the stock to continue upside momentum. Buying is visible across Chemical space which may support the ongoing up move. READ MORE
Nifty Pvt Banks & IT: Check key breakout levels, trading strategies here
The Nifty Pvt Banks Index is currently trading within a defined range of 25,900 to 25,400. A close above or below this range would act as a trigger for a directional move. READ MORE
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on July 31
For last two trading sessions, Nifty has been failing to surpass the psychological resistance of 25000. On July 30, 2024, Nifty ended the session with a small “Doji” candlestick pattern and closed with a gain of 21 points at 24857. “Doji” candle indicates indecision in a trend. On the lower side, 24600 is expected to act as a strong support in the Nifty. Breadth of the market remained strong as, Nifty Midcap, Smallcap and Microcap indices closed at a new all time highs. READ MORE
Brent crude at $79.02 per bbl
Asian markets mixed ahead of BOJ rate decision
US markets settle mixed on Tuesday; Dow Jones rises 0.50%
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 6:51 AM IST