Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei slips nearly 1%

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 31, 2024:



As of 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 11 points at 24,918.50, suggesting a muted start to the trading day. Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex may see a muted start, influenced by mixed global signals.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets showed mixed performance ahead of key announcements, including the Bank of Japan's rate decision and business activity data from China. The Nikkei declined 0.86 per cent, while the Kospi and ASX200 saw gains of 0.52 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively.



In the US as well, markets were mixed as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision. The Nasdaq fell 1.28 per cent, the S&P 500 decreased 0.50 per cent, while the Dow Jones rose 0.50 per cent.



Back home, Sebi proposed seven key changes to curb derivatives trading framework, on Tuesday.

Furthermore, on July 30, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,598.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 5,565.10 crore.