Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for Indian bourses; Asian markets in red

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Indian equity indices may see a flat to positive start today, guided by mixed global cues.

At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 37 points higher at 24,873, indicating a higher start for the day.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were mostly in the red, influenced by the ongoing two-day meeting of the Bank of Japan.

Further, Japan’s unemployment rate for June 2024 stood at 2.5 per cent, in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei fell 0.46 per cent, while the Kospi and ASX200 each declined 0.80 per cent.

In the US, markets ended Monday on a mixed note. The S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq rose 0.07 per cent, while the Dow Jones dipped 0.12 per cent.



In India, on July 29, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,474.54 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares totaling Rs 5,665.54 crore.

Key earnings today: Castrol India, Dixon Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Force Motors, GAIL, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Exide Industries, 360 ONE WAM, Aegis logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Apar Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Fine Organics Industries, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corp, Johnson control Hitachi, Jindal Stainless, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, PTC Industries, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies.