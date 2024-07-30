Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for Indian bourses; Asian markets in red
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 30, 2024: At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 37 points higher at 24,873, indicating a higher start for the day.
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Indian equity indices may see a flat to positive start today, guided by mixed global cues.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were mostly in the red, influenced by the ongoing two-day meeting of the Bank of Japan.
Further, Japan’s unemployment rate for June 2024 stood at 2.5 per cent, in line with expectations.
Meanwhile, the Nikkei fell 0.46 per cent, while the Kospi and ASX200 each declined 0.80 per cent.
In the US, markets ended Monday on a mixed note. The S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq rose 0.07 per cent, while the Dow Jones dipped 0.12 per cent.
In India, on July 29, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,474.54 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares totaling Rs 5,665.54 crore.
Key earnings today: Castrol India, Dixon Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Force Motors, GAIL, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Exide Industries, 360 ONE WAM, Aegis logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Apar Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Fine Organics Industries, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corp, Johnson control Hitachi, Jindal Stainless, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, PTC Industries, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies.
8:10 AM
Ola Electric, the market leader in the e-scooter segment, has set a price band of Rs 72-76 per share for its Rs 6,146-crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises fresh fund raise of Rs 5,500 crore and secondary share sale of just Rs 646 crore. At the top-end, Ola is valued at Rs 33,522 crore ($4 billion) on a post-diluted basis —down from $7-8 billion it was targeting when it first filed its offer document in December. The Softbank-backed company had also pruned the secondary share sale component from Rs 724 crore. READ MORE
7:57 AM
The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, was up 8 per cent in trade to Rs 4,581 on better-than-expected June quarter performance, strong order flows, and earnings revisions by brokerages. The stock has been one of the major outperformers among EMS players since the start of the year with gains of 76 per cent compared to the 13 per cent uptick for the Sensex. READ MORE
7:45 AM
The steep cut in Customs duty on silver in the FY25 Budget to 6 per cent from 15 per cent may provide the government temporary relief by checking the spurt in silver imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). READ MORE
7:37 AM
Equity benchmark indices – the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are likely to start today’s trading session on a tepid note tracking weak cues from the Asian peers. READ MORE
7:25 AM
Recently, PNB has found a support level, forming a bottom around the Rs 114-116 range. This suggests that the stock has likely reached a point where selling pressure is reducing, and buyers are stepping in. On the daily chart, a bullish divergence has been observed on RSI, indicating a potential reversal in trend from the Rs 114-116 zone. READ MORE
7:17 AM
The Nifty Financial Services Index currently shows a downward trend on the charts. Key support levels are anticipated at 23,080, 22,800, and 22,550. For traders and investors, the optimal strategy would be to wait for the ongoing correction to complete before accumulating the index and its constituents around these support levels. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Tata Chemicals stock has found support at the zone of Rs 1,030 – 1,040 which coincides with the 61.82 per cent fibonacci retracement level of the previous rise. Daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover which is a buy signal. READ MORE
7:10 AM
7:04 AM
7:03 AM
7:02 AM
