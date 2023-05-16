Stock Market Live: Asian stocks mirror gains in US; China retail sales rise
Stock market live on May 16, 2023: The market action will remain stock specific with Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil, Granules, Jindal Steel, JK Paper on the radar ahead of their Q4 nos
SI Reporter New Delhi
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could have a flat to positive start on Tuesday amid improved global cues. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,448 levels, up 40 points.
...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : stock markets MARKET LIVE Markets SGX Nifty Q4 Results Reliance Industries Granules India Bharti Airtel Bank of Baroda Indian Oil Corp US debt US debt ceiling PVR
First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:43 AM IST