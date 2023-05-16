Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

“Debt mutual funds, with maturities less than one year, will likely continue to attract flows, as will arbitrage and hybrid funds. In the equity mutual fund space, index funds are likely to remain attractive due to investors' preference for passive investment strategies and the cost-effectiveness of these funds,” said Sahil Kapoor, senior executive vice president, 360 ONE Wealth.

This could be due to the fundamental strength of such companies and cost-effectiveness of index funds, they said, adding that the overall inflows into mutual funds may remain mixed.