Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Gross inflows into active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes dipped 34 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 25,400 crore in April

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
As markets navigate through global growth uncertainty, analysts expect flows into index funds or large-cap mutual funds to outpace other offerings in months ahead.
This could be due to the fundamental strength of such companies and cost-effectiveness of index funds, they said, adding that the overall inflows into mutual funds may remain mixed.
“Debt mutual funds, with maturities less than one year, will likely continue to attract flows, as will arbitrage and hybrid funds. In the equity mutual fund space, index funds are likely to remain attractive due to investors' preference for passive investment strategies and the cost-effectiveness of these funds,” said Sahil Kapoor, senior executive vice president, 360 ONE Wealth.
First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

