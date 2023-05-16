Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

As markets navigate through global growth uncertainty, analysts expect flows into index funds or large-cap mutual funds to outpace other offerings in months ahead.
This could be due to the fundamental strength of such companies and cost-effectiveness of index funds, they said, adding that the overall inflows into mutual funds may remain mixed.
“Debt mutual funds, with maturities less than one year, will likely continue to attract flows, as will arbitrage and hybrid funds. In the equity mutual fund space, index funds are likely to remain attractive due to investors' preference for passive investment strategies and the cost-effectiveness of these funds,” said Sahil Kapoor, senior executive vice president, 360 ONE Wealth.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or