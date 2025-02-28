Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT index slips 4%; TCS hits 52-week low, TechM, Persistent down 6%

Nifty IT index slips 4%; TCS hits 52-week low, TechM, Persistent down 6%

The IT sector is witnessing weaker deal momentum and cautious client spending, according to analysts

TCS

TCS(Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of information technology (IT) companies are under pressure, with the Nifty IT index slipping 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade on concerns of a slower global economic growth. US markets tumbled on Thursday, weighed down by a slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street's AI rally.
 
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the sector giant, hit a 52-week low of Rs 3,484, down 3.6 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. The stock is quoting at its lowest level since November 2023. Tata Technologies (down 6 per cent at Rs 669.60) and Tata Elxsi (down 3.3 per cent at Rs 5,376.95) from the Tata Group have hit their respective 52-week lows on the NSE in intra-day trade.
 
 
Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra (down 6 per cent at Rs 1,497.20), Persistent Systems (down 6 per cent at Rs 5,171.20), Mphasis (down 5 per cent at Rs 2,249.20), Wipro (down 5 per cent at Rs 281.05) and LTIMindtree (down 4.4 per cent at Rs 4,663.05) were down between 4 per cent and 6 per cent.
 
The IT sector, a traditional growth driver, is witnessing weaker deal momentum and cautious client spending, according to analysts.
 
"Stock markets dislike uncertainty, and uncertainty has been on the rise ever since Trump was elected the US president. The spate of tariff announcements by Trump has been impacting markets and the latest announcement of an additional 10 per cent tariff on China is a confirmation of the market view that Trump will use the initial months of his presidency to threaten countries with tariffs and then negotiate for a settlement favourable to the US. How China responds to the latest round of tariffs remains to be seen,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods down 11% in trade today; here's what's worrying investors

bond markets

Rs 2,752-cr order fuels 6% surge in Transrail Lighting shares; details here

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

LIC share slips 2%, hits 52-week low on GST demand order worth Rs 480 crore

Capital Goods

Capital Goods index hits 52-week low on growth concerns; tanks 14% in Feb

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Granules down 7% after USFDA issues warning letter or Gagillapur facility

 
After the US presidential election, uncertainty related to elections reduced, which was a positive. However, policy changes under the Trump administration risk increasing uncertainty. Client conversations till now do not indicate a material shift in tech spending priorities due to the perception of higher uncertainty under the Trump administration, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.
 
“The slower spending recovery and near-term risk from AI adoption lead to downside risks to revenue growth and margin estimates and stock multiples. The weak business momentum leads us to maintain a cautious view on engineering research and design (ERD) companies despite the ~18-36 per cent decline in stock prices in the past year,” the brokerage firm said in an IT Services sector report.
 
Meanwhile, most players had echoed cautious optimism in their October-December quarter (Q3) commentary. They cited improvement in short duration deals and continued discretionary spend in BFS. Part of the optimism was predicated on reducing uncertainty as the new US administration took office. Anything but that has happened since. Tariffs and counter tariffs have infused more uncertainty. Inflation and rate cut trajectories have worsened, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.
 
“In our recent interactions with IT Services players, we picked up sporadic instances of pause in transformation programs by large US banks. This, if it spreads, could put Street’s (and ours) FY26 growth estimates at risk,” the brokerage firm in a sector report.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE today Feb 28 Trump tariff news nikkei sensex nifty Samir arora IPO Q4 GDP manthan

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drags 950 pts; Nifty at 22,250; SMIDs down 2%; Auto, IT down 2-4%

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey

11 challenges ahead for Sebi's 11th Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Can Nifty fall 20% from peak to enter bear phase? Chart check

bear market down

Stock Market Crash: Top reasons why Sensex tanked 1,000pts, Nifty 300pts

Coal India

Coal India shares defy weak market trend, gain over 3%; here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Nifty IT Index Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex sensex nifty BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon