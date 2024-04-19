Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty plunges over 300 pts amid 3 explosions in Iran; Nikkei sinks 3%
Stock Market LIVE updates on Friday, April 19, 2024: Back home, however, the March quarter earnings of India Inc, and first phase of the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be on investors' radar
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates on April 19: Global texture remains shaky on Friday amid hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve officials, coupled with reports of multiple explosions in Iran.
At 7:45 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down over 300 points at 21,735 levels.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei plunged 3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi shed 2 per cent, and Australia's ASX, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.3 per cent each.
Overnight, Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a mixed note where the broad S&P 500 index lost 0.22 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.52 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.06 per cent.
8:09 AM
ALERT :: Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
>> Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing a US official, days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.
>> Iran's Fars news agency said an explosion were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known.
>> Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.
Source: Reuters
8:07 AM
ALERT :: Japan headline inflation eases to 2.7% in March, core inflation holds steady at 2.6%
>> Japan’s headline inflation rate came in at 2.7% in March, easing from the 2.8% recorded in February.
>> Core inflation in the country stood at 2.6%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters and down from February’s 2.8%.
8:06 AM
Safe haven assets rise after unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran; gold hits fresh record
Safe haven assets rose following reports of unconfirmed explosions in Iran, with the country’s Fars news agency reportedly saying that explosions were heard near the airport at the country’s central Isfahan city, but the reason was unknown.
Spot gold prices surged to a fresh all-time high of 2,411.09 per ounce, while the yen strengthened 0.45% to 153.93 against the U.S. dollar.
8:03 AM
ALERT :: Gold futures rally amid rush for safe haven
8:00 AM
ALERT :: Oil prices soar 3%
7:58 AM
ALERT :: Flights to Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have been suspended according to Iranian state media
7:58 AM
ALERT :: Airspace has been shut in western Iran
7:57 AM
ALERT :: Reports say explosions could be near Iran's nuclear facilities
7:56 AM
ALERT :: 3 explosions likely hit Iran
>> Iran’s Fars news agency reportedly said that explosions were heard near the airport at the country’s central Isfahan city, but the reason was unknown
7:54 AM
ALERT :: Dow Futures slide 500 pts after a mixed end overnight
7:53 AM
ALERT :: Asia a sea of red amid likely strikes in Iran
7:50 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:50 AM IST