Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty plunges over 300 pts amid 3 explosions in Iran; Nikkei sinks 3%

Stock Market LIVE updates on April 19: Global texture remains shaky on Friday amid hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve officials, coupled with reports of multiple explosions in Iran.

Back home, however, the March quarter earnings of India Inc, and first phase of the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be on investors' radar.

At 7:45 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down over 300 points at 21,735 levels.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei plunged 3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi shed 2 per cent, and Australia's ASX, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.3 per cent each.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a mixed note where the broad S&P 500 index lost 0.22 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.52 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.06 per cent.