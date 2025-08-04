Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST evasion of ₹7.08 trn detected in 5 yrs, includes ITC fraud of ₹1.79 trn

GST evasion of ₹7.08 trn detected in 5 yrs, includes ITC fraud of ₹1.79 trn

In the 2023-24 fiscal, ₹2.30 trillion worth GST evasion was detected by CGST field officers, involving ITC fraud of ₹36,374 crore

In FY'23, about ₹1.32 trillion GST evasion was detected, including ₹24,140 crore of fake ITC claims. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Central GST field officers have detected tax evasion of about ₹7.08 trillion in the last five years till 2024-25 fiscal, including input tax credit (ITC) fraud of about ₹1.79 trillion, Parliament was informed on Monday.
 
In 2024-25 fiscal alone, over ₹2.23 trillion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion were detected by CGST field officers, according to the data shared by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha.
 
Of the 30,056 cases of GST evasion detected in FY'25, more than half or 15,283 cases pertained to ITC fraud, where the evasion was to the tune of ₹58,772 crore.
 
 
In the 2023-24 fiscal, ₹2.30 trillion worth GST evasion was detected by CGST field officers, involving ITC fraud of ₹36,374 crore.
 
In FY'23, about ₹1.32 trillion GST evasion was detected, including ₹24,140 crore of fake ITC claims.

In FY'22 and FY'21, GST evasion stood at ₹73,238 crore and ₹49,384 crore respectively. This included ITC fraud of ₹28,022 crore and ₹31,233 crore respectively.
 
In the last five years (2020-21 to 2024-25), total GST evasion detected by CGST field officers stood at about ₹7.08 trillion in 91,370 cases. Taxes recovered during the period by way of voluntary deposit stood at over ₹1.29 trillion.
 
The evasion data includes ITC fraud of about ₹1.79 trillion in 44,938 cases between FY'21 to FY'25.
 
Chaudhary said the central government and GSTN are taking various steps to prevent tax evasion, such as digitization through E-invoicing, GST analytics, highlighting of outliers based on system-flagged mismatches, providing actionable intelligence and selection of returns for scrutiny and selection of taxpayers for audit based on various risk parameters.
 
"These measures are helpful in safeguarding the revenue and nabbing the evaders," Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lower House.
 
To a question on the actual net Central GST collection compared to the Revised Estimates (RE), Chaudhary said net CGST collection was 96.7 per cent of the RE in 2024-25 fiscal.
 
Net CGST includes CGST+Integrated GST+compensation cess.
 
Actual collection stood at over ₹10.26 trillion in FY'25, as against RE of nearly ₹10.62 trillion.
 
In FY'24, net CGST collection was over ₹9.57 trillion, or 100.1 per cent of the RE of over ₹9.56 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

