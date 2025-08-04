Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal

q1 results, company quarter 1

Total expenses were marginally higher at ₹12.15 crore, as compared to ₹11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Monday reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹145.46 crore, as against ₹142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

TICL, a systemically important non banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle layer NBFC, said its dividend income in the first quarter was at ₹89.16 crore, as compared to Rs 84.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

 

Total expenses were marginally higher at ₹12.15 crore, as compared to ₹11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

The company said its board has approved subdivision of the existing equity share having face value of ₹10 each into ten equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory approvals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

q1 results, company quarter 1

Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

q1 results, company quarter 1

Capri Global Q1 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹175 crore

ABB India

ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank's Q1 net down 15% on high slippages in agri, MFI segments

Topics : Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results Tata Global Beverages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon