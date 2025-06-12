Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asia mixed; India May CPI, US-China deal eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 12, 2025: At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 27 points lower at 25,184, indicating a flat to negative start.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 12, 2025: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to take cues from a combination of factors today, including the release of domestic inflation data for May, mixed global market trends, developments around the US-China trade deal, and institutional investment flows. Additionally, the latest US inflation figures for May will also play a key role in shaping market sentiment.
India’s consumer inflation rate likely cooled to a more than six-year low of 3 per cent in May, driven by a favourable base effect and continued easing in food prices, according to a Reuters poll. The sharp moderation in inflation supports the Reserve Bank of India’s larger-than-expected interest rate cut announced last week. READ MORE
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors evaluated the US President Donald Trump’s announcement that a trade agreement with China was ‘done,’ though key details and implications left room for caution. Trump indicated that Chinese imports would face a total tariff rate of 55 per cent, a level later confirmed by the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.75 per cent, while the broader Topix dropped 0.43 per cent. ASX200 was trading flat with a negative bias. Kospi, bucking the trend, rose 0.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, US stock futures edged lower as markets digested the tentative trade deal and fresh inflation data. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down 0.2 per cent, while Dow Jones futures dropped 0.2 per cent.
The US consumer price index (CPI) rose just 0.1 per cent in May—below the 0.2 per cent forecast—while core CPI, which strips out food and energy, also came in weaker than expected. The modest inflation reading added to the cautious tone across global markets.
On Wall Street, major indexes closed slightly lower overnight, pausing after a recent rally.
Dow Jones ended flat with a negative bias, S&P 500 slipped 0.27 per cent, and Nasdaq closed 0.5 per cent lower.
President Trump noted on Truth Social that the trade deal with China is “done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me.” The deal reportedly includes upfront Chinese supply of rare earths and magnets, while the US will ease restrictions on Chinese students studying in the US. Trump further said, “We are getting a total of 55 per cent tariffs, China is getting 10 per cent.”
Additionally, US PPI and core PPI figures for May, and initial jobless claims for the week ended June 7 will also be eyed.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹446.31 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹1,584.87 crore on June 11.
IPO today
In the IPO market, Monolithisch India IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Jainik Power and Cables IPO (SME) will enter Day 3, while Sacheerome IPO (SME) will see its allotment. Also Read: Indian depository NSDL plans IPO for July, expects to raise $400 million
Commodity corner
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by softer-than-expected US inflation data, which bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates by September. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,324.72 an ounce, while US gold futures ended the session largely flat at $3,343.70.
Crude oil prices also surged over 4 per cent amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.
President Donald Trump cast doubt on the possibility of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran, fueling supply concerns.
Brent crude climbed $2.90, or 4.3 per cent, to settle at $69.77 per barrel, while US WTI crude advanced $3.17, or 4.9 per cent, to close at $68.15.
8:00 AM
Trading guide, June 12: Nifty awaits fresh cues; GAIL, M&M on analyst radar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets remained volatile for yet another session and ended marginally in the green amid a lack of fresh triggers. After a flat start, the Nifty gradually moved higher in the first half and tested the resistance at 25,200, but failed to sustain the momentum and finally settled at the 25,141 level.
On the sectoral front, the mixed trend persisted, with IT, pharma, and energy ending in the green, while FMCG and banking closed marginally lower. Meanwhile, the broader indices witnessed profit-taking, with both the midcap and smallcap segments losing nearly half a per cent each. READ MORE
7:54 AM
India has 'no basis' to seek WTO consultations on auto tariffs, says US
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US has informed the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that its tariffs on automobiles and auto components do not fall under the category of safeguard measures, and therefore, there is "no basis" for India to seek consultations on the matter, PTI reported.
Earlier this month, India had requested consultations with the US at the WTO, challenging the American tariffs on vehicles and related parts under the safeguard provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Agreement on Safeguards. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Trump open to extending July 9 trade talks deadline, to send out letters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he is willing to extend the July 9 deadline for completing trade talks with countries before his 'sweeping tariffs' take effect.
Trump made these remarks at the Kennedy Center before a performance and added that he does not believe that extending the deadline would be necessary, Reuters reported. He further added that trade negotiations were ongoing with 15 countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.
We're rocking in terms of deals. "We're dealing with quite a few countries, and they all want to make a deal with us," Trump said, adding that he did not believe a deadline extension would be "a necessity." READ MORE
7:45 AM
Indian bonds unlikely to attract incremental flows: SBI MF's Radhakrishnan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bumper 50-basis points (bps) rate cut, long-term bond yields have risen, limiting the impact of policy easing.
Rajeev Radhakrishnan, chief investment officer for fixed income at SBI Mutual Fund, tells Business Standard in an email interview that investors entering at this stage of the (interest rate) cycle should moderate return expectations. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Zara's India FY25 sales flat at ₹2,782.06 cr, profit up 23% to ₹299.47 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global fashion brand Zara has flat growth in its India sales as its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,782.06 crore for FY25, while its profit was up nearly 23 per cent to Rs 299.47 crore, according to the latest annual report of Trent Ltd.
Inditex Trent Retail India Private Ltd (ITRIPL), a JV which is engaged in the operation of Zara stores in India, in FY'24 had reported a revenue from operations at Rs 2,768.90 crore and a profit of Rs 243.84 crore.
ITRIPL is a JV between Spain's Inditex, which owns luxury fashion brand Zara and Tata Group's retail arm Trent Ltd. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Govt to sign ₹2 trn in defence contracts in FY26 as well: Defence Secy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defence contracts worth around Rs 2 trillion will be signed in the current financial year, with the bulk once again going to the domestic industry, as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) aims to sustain the pace of contract signings achieved in 2024–25 (FY25), Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday in an interview with a news channel.
Underscoring that the value of contracts awarded by the MoD in FY25 had touched Rs 2.09 trillion—the highest ever, and double the previous record set in FY24—the Secretary said: “I won’t speak about next year, but going forward, we should be able to sustain higher levels of expenditure. For instance, this year we’ve already begun strongly, having achieved nearly 22 per cent of our annual spend early on.” READ MORE
7:31 AM
What are multifactor strategies in stock investing? Motilal Oswal explains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Traditional index strategies follow a straightforward approach; they allocate more weight to companies with larger market capitalisations. While this method provides broad market exposure at low cost, it doesn’t account for the underlying characteristics that often drive stock performance. These indices treat all stocks passively, without considering why some may show consistent trends over time.
Factor-based strategies offer a more refined approach. Instead of just selecting companies by size alone, they look at measurable traits – such as how inexpensive a stock is (value), how consistently a company performs (quality), or how strong its recent price trends are (momentum). READ MORE
7:25 AM
Time to pull trigger: Defence R&D, production, export must scale sharply
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s defence modernisation budget — the outlay for acquiring weapons, systems, and platforms — must grow by nearly two and a half times by the start of the next decade to meet its ambitious defence production targets, equip the armed forces for 21st century warfare, and advance aatmanirbharta, say experts. Simultaneously, the share of research and development (R&D) in total defence expenditure needs to more than double, while the industry must triple the share of such spending in revenue.
With India fully utilising its military modernisation budget in 2024-25 (FY25), the first time in five years, and signing record ₹2 trillion defence contracts — twice the figure in FY24 — experts see the country well positioned to implement the lessons from Operation Sindoor and trigger a virtuous cycle in the domestic defence industry. READ MORE
7:25 AM
China imposes 6-month cap on rare-earth export licences to US amid talks
China is placing a six-month cap on export licences for rare earth elements to American automakers and manufacturers, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. The measure is expected to provide Beijing with additional leverage in trade discussions and heighten uncertainty for US industries dependent on these materials.

The decision follows recent talks between Chinese and US officials in London, aimed at solidifying an interim agreement reached in Geneva last month. READ MORE
The decision follows recent talks between Chinese and US officials in London, aimed at solidifying an interim agreement reached in Geneva last month. READ MORE
7:23 AM
US inflation rises to 2.4% in May, below forecasts; Core CPI holds steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The annual inflation rate in the US inched up to 2.4 per cent in May 2025 from 2.3 per cent in April—the lowest since 2021—but remained below market expectations of 2.5 per cent, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Food prices rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up from 2.8 per cent in April. Transportation services inflation also accelerated to 2.8 per cent from 2.5 per cent, while used cars and trucks (1.8 per cent vs 1.5 per cent) and new vehicles (0.4 per cent vs 0.3 per cent) posted modest increases. However, shelter inflation eased slightly to 3.9 per cent from 4 per cent.
Energy prices fell 3.5 per cent in May, following a 3.7 per cent drop in April. Gasoline prices declined 12 per cent, and fuel oil dropped 8.6 per cent, though natural gas prices remained high, rising 15.3 per cent.
On a monthly basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up 0.1 per cent, lower than both the 0.2 per cent increase in April and market forecasts.
Core inflation—which excludes food and energy—held steady at an annual rate of 2.8 per cent, defying expectations of an uptick to 2.9 per cent. Core CPI rose just 0.1 per cent from the previous month, slowing from April’s 0.2 per cent gain.
Source: Trading Economics
7:19 AM
HDFC Bank-LKMM Trust row escalates amid claims over loan irregularities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A legal and financial dispute between HDFC Bank and the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust), which runs Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, appears to be gaining steam. The Trust has alleged inconsistencies in the bank’s stated loan amounts and the absence of supporting documentation in court. HDFC Bank has strongly denied all claims.
In a public statement on Wednesday, LKMM Trust and its permanent trustee, Prashant Mehta, alleged that HDFC Bank had not presented any official loan ledger or agreement in court to establish the existence of a loan. The Trust pointed to multiple figures cited in various legal filings — Rs 4.8 crore, Rs 65.22 crore, and Rs 450 crore — as evidence of inconsistencies in the bank’s position. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Rare earth, tariffs and geopolitics: Centre walks tightrope on trade deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The celebration of 11 years of the Narendra Modi government comes against the backdrop of fast-moving developments in geopolitics. For instance, talks to arrive at an early trade pact with the United States (US) top the to-do list of the government at this point, according to sources in the know.
Reflecting the unpredictability of the course of the talks, a top government source hinted that the Indian side was keeping fingers crossed, hoping that negotiations with the US would see a positive outcome by the July 9 deadline. If there is no trade deal by then, the 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs announced in April by US president Donald Trump would come into effect, raising the prices of US-bound Indian products significantly. READ MORE
7:18 AM
India May inflation likely cooled to 3% as food price pressure eases: Poll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's consumer inflation rate likely eased to a more than six-year low of 3 per cent in May thanks to a favourable base and a further moderation in food prices, a Reuters poll forecast, supporting last week's larger-than-expected interest rate cut.
On Friday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stunned financial markets by slashing its key policy rate by 50 basis points, double what was predicted, to boost economic growth as inflation has remained subdued.
The central bank, which targets inflation in the middle of its 2-6 per cent range in the medium term, also shifted its policy stance to 'neutral' from 'accommodative'. READ MORE
7:17 AM
Adani group to use own cash, debt to fund $20 billion annual capex
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Adani group intends to fund its $20 billion annual capital expenditure (capex) primarily through internal accruals and debt, according to top executives in the conglomerate.
The Ahmedabad-based group is also planning to bid for electricity-distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh to expand its network in power transmission and distribution as part of its broader strategy to invest in infrastructure.
In an exclusive interaction, top officials led by Sagar Adani, executive director, Adani Green Energy, and member of the Adani family, the group promoters, detailed the funding strategy: About $8.5 billion in free cash, about $3 billion as annual debt refinancing, and $3 billion-4 billion in fresh borrowing. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Silver ETFs beat gold in inflows for 3rd month, gain investor favour
Stock Market LIVE Updates: For the first time in over two years, silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted more investor flows than gold ETFs for three consecutive months, marking a notable shift in investor preference amid a sharp rally in silver prices.
Silver ETFs saw net inflows of ₹853 crore in May, nearly three times the ₹292 crore garnered by gold ETFs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Since March 2025, silver ETF inflows have totalled ₹2,277 crore, compared with just ₹209 crore for gold ETFs. READ MORE
