Home / India News / Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad airport

According to the State Police Control Room, the Boeing 787-8 Quinjet aircraft took off from Ahmedabad at 1:55 pm before crashing shortly after

Smoke visible after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad

Photo: X@PTI/Screengrab

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India flight AI171 en route to London with 242 passengers on board has crashed into a residential area in Meghaninagar, close to the Ahmedabad airport. 
 
According to the State Police Control Room, the Boeing 787-8 Quinjet aircraft took off from Ahmedabad at 1.55 pm before crashing shortly after. Casualty details are awaited. The plane caught fire after crashing.
 
News agency PTI, citing fire officer Jayesh Khadia, mentioned fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said, “A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was.”
 
 
Visuals showed debris on fire and thick black smoke rising into the sky. Visuals of people being moved in stretchers and taken away in ambulances were also seen.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash, according to news agency ANI. Shah assured to provide Central government assistance.  Air India spokesperson speaking to ANI said, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."  The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved three teams, consisting of 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. It is also moving an additional of three more teams from Vadodara to the crash site, ANI reported.  

More updates to follow.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

