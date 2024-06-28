Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up start; Nikkei rallies 1%
Stock market Update on Friday, June 28: Asian shares rise up to 1%; FIIs turn net buyers in June; Stanley Lifestyles to debut today.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on June 28, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a positive note, amid the upbeat mood and supportive cues from Asian peers.
At 08:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,190, suggesting a likely 50-odd point gap-up start on the Nifty 50.
Shares of telecom companies - Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea - are likely to be in limelight following the up to 25 per ent tariff hike announced by Reliance Jio.
Among others, Stanley Lifestyles to debut on the bourses today.
Overnight, the US market ended with up to 0.3 per cent gains a day ahead of the core PCE data - a preffered inflation guage by the Fed.
Near home in Asia, Nikkei jumped nearly 1 per cent, and Shanghai gained 0.5 per cen. Kospi and Taiwan advanced up to 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng, however, was down 0.1 per cent.
8:55 AM
Reliance, Airtel, Voda Idea, BHEL among 5 stocks to watch today
Stocks to watch on Friday, June 28, 2024: Shares of telecom companies expected to hog limelight; Stanley Lifestyles to debut on the bourses today. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Nifty Bank derivative strategy: Check these key levels before investing
RSI Oscillator is sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily and weekly chart, suggesting strength in the current up move, says HDFC Securities. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Market outlook Jun 28: FIIs turn net buyers; telecom stocks in focus
Friday Pre-market update: Shares of telecom companies are likely to be in focus following the up to 25 per cent tariff hike by Reliance Jio;. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei, Taiwan rally up to 1%
8:42 AM
US Market Update:: Dow, NASDAQ end marginally higher
8:39 AM
