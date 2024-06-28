Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up start; Nikkei rallies 1%

Stock market updates on June 28, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a positive note, amid the upbeat mood and supportive cues from Asian peers.

At 08:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,190, suggesting a likely 50-odd point gap-up start on the Nifty 50.

Shares of telecom companies - Reliance, Bharti Airtel , Vodafone Idea - are likely to be in limelight following the up to 25 per ent tariff hike announced by Reliance Jio.

Among others, Stanley Lifestyles to debut on the bourses today.

Overnight, the US market ended with up to 0.3 per cent gains a day ahead of the core PCE data - a preffered inflation guage by the Fed.

Near home in Asia, Nikkei jumped nearly 1 per cent, and Shanghai gained 0.5 per cen. Kospi and Taiwan advanced up to 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng, however, was down 0.1 per cent.