Tech Mahindra set for 'turnaround year', focused on revenue and costs: CEO

Tech Mahindra is set for a “turnaround year” as it makes new investments and “optimises” costs, said Mohit Joshi, the chief executive officer and managing director of the information technology company.

The company's revenue from operations in FY24 fell 2.42 per cent to Rs 51,996 crore compared to Rs 53,290 crore the year before. "FY25 will be the turnaround year for us, marked by new investments in our key accounts and service lines. We will drive the integration of our portfolio companies, focus on our largest clients, and prioritise cost optimisation," said Joshi in a letter to shareholders in the firm's annual report.

“FY26 will see the continuation of this journey, aiming to complete the integration of our portfolio companies, and by FY27 we expect to reach an optimised state with an improved structural mix and a pyramid.”

Joshi said the company would follow a “three-pronged” approach for growth, operations, and organisation in FY27. It “will help us drive top line growth, achieve industry-standard margins, and most importantly, ensure a high degree of revenue and profitability predictability.”

"Over the last few years, we found ourselves operating amidst a dynamic landscape, where markets evolve at breakneck speed, customer expectations shift overnight, and disruptive innovation emerges seemingly out of nowhere."

"Traditionally, organisations embarking on a tech transformation journey have faced a challenging trade-off as achieving massive scale often comes at the expense of agility. Eventually, this duality of scale or speed has morphed into the need for scale at speed, which has certainly been accelerated with AI (artificial intelligence), and it is this imperative that defines the Tech Mahindra promise – Scale at Speed," said Joshi.

Joshi said that the company was focused on training employees. “We have programmes across the Mahindra University curriculum and a buildup of extensive learning programmes was in the works.”