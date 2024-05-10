Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities may rebound tracking positive global cues

Stock Market Live On Friday, May 10: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 could open higher on Friday, on the back of Wall Street gains and positive sentiment across global markets.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 78 points higher at 22,154.50 compared to Nifty50 futures.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading higher, propelled by the positive momentum from Wall Street, which was fuelled by renewed expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Additionally, Japan's consumer spending data, which surpassed expectations, provided further support to market sentiment in the region.

Japan's Nikkei led with 1.35 per cent gain, followed by Korea’s Kospi (up 0.85 per cent). Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX 200 (up 0.56 per cent)

In the US stock markets, the blue-chip Dow Jones surged by 0.85 per cent, marking its seventh consecutive day of gains.

The S&P 500 also saw an increase of 0.51 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.27 per cent. Investor sentiment has turned more positive recently, following signals from the Federal Reserve suggesting that the next policy move is unlikely to be a rate hike.

In the UK, the Bank Of England (BoE) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent, meeting street expectations.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 6,994.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of Rs 5,642.53 crore on May 9.

Investors will await key earnings reports, including those of Cipla, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, and Bank of Baroda among others.

Stock to watch

BPCL: Net profit jumpd over 24 per cent to Rs 4,224.2 crore in the March quarter.

HPCL: Company's topline rose 2.9 per cent annually to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Mahanagar Gas: Company’s profit rose 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 265 crore in Q4FY24.

Brigade Ent: COmpany to develop a residential project in Bengaluru, with a gross development value of Rs 660 crore.

Punjab National Bank: Q4 net interest income (NII) rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 10,363 crore. Gross neon performing assets (GNPA) also improved 51 bps to 5,73 per cent.