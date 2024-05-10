Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities may rebound tracking positive global cues
Stock Market Live On Friday, May 10: At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 78 points higher at 22,154.50 compared to Nifty50 futures
Stock Market Live On Friday, May 10: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 could open higher on Friday, on the back of Wall Street gains and positive sentiment across global markets.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading higher, propelled by the positive momentum from Wall Street, which was fuelled by renewed expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Additionally, Japan's consumer spending data, which surpassed expectations, provided further support to market sentiment in the region.
Japan's Nikkei led with 1.35 per cent gain, followed by Korea’s Kospi (up 0.85 per cent). Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX 200 (up 0.56 per cent)
In the US stock markets, the blue-chip Dow Jones surged by 0.85 per cent, marking its seventh consecutive day of gains.
The S&P 500 also saw an increase of 0.51 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.27 per cent. Investor sentiment has turned more positive recently, following signals from the Federal Reserve suggesting that the next policy move is unlikely to be a rate hike.
In the UK, the Bank Of England (BoE) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent, meeting street expectations.
Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 6,994.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of Rs 5,642.53 crore on May 9.
Investors will await key earnings reports, including those of Cipla, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, and Bank of Baroda among others.
Stock to watch
BPCL: Net profit jumpd over 24 per cent to Rs 4,224.2 crore in the March quarter.
HPCL: Company's topline rose 2.9 per cent annually to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.
Mahanagar Gas: Company’s profit rose 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 265 crore in Q4FY24.
Brigade Ent: COmpany to develop a residential project in Bengaluru, with a gross development value of Rs 660 crore.
Punjab National Bank: Q4 net interest income (NII) rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 10,363 crore. Gross neon performing assets (GNPA) also improved 51 bps to 5,73 per cent.
Microsoft to launch own mobile-game store, to compete with Apple, Google
Microsoft Corp. will launch its own online store for mobile-game consumables in July, creating an alternative to Apple Inc. and Google’s app stores and their fees. READ MORE
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,300
The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,150, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,300. READ MORE
Stocks to watch on May 10: Mahanagar Gas, Brigade Ent, Paytm, Adani, LIC
Mahanagar Gas: In Q4, the company experienced a 20.46 per cent decline in net profit, amounting to Rs 252.26 crore, while revenue increased by 2.76 per cent to reach Rs 1,612.61 crore. Ebitda was down 11.95 per cent YoY at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 449 crore. READ MORE
BPCL, Suryoday SFB, ADF Foods, Hikal among six stocks to watch on May 10
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,789.57 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 2023-24, marking a 30 per cent fall from Rs 6,870.47 crore in the corresponding period last year. READ MORE
L&T stock remains on analysts' hotlist despite guidance worries
Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) result in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) was ahead of estimates but the guidance included a warning about lower margins. READ MORE
Can strong global cues aid a relief rally in Nifty on May 10? Check here
Can strong overseas cues help the Indian market stage a relief rally today? As of 07:00 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,160, hinting at an over 100-points opening gain for the Nifty 50 index. READ MORE
Gold prices on Akshaya Tritiya, May 10: Check key levels before investing
Spot gold was up nearly 1 per cent Thursday on rate cut bets as the weekly US job data disappointed. The metal once again found support near $2,300 as it turned from the day’s low at $2,306 to hit the day’s high at $2,338. READ MORE
Akshaya Tritiya, May 10: Silver prices up despite hawkish Fed; buy the dips
Spot silver rallied sharply higher Thursday as the US yields dipped on weaker than expected US weekly job data. Weak job data bolstered the speculation that the weakening economy would force the US Federal Reserve to cut rates. READ MORE
Nifty Energy on decline, Nifty Pharma range bound: Know what charts suggest
The Nifty Energy Index, currently priced at 38,458.00, is displaying a downward trend in the near term according to the charts. In light of this trend, the optimal trading strategy would be to consider selling positions at the current market price (CMP) or to wait for a correction to complete. READ MORE
F&O strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bear Spread on Bank Nifty
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Bank Nifty 47,500 Put at Rs 546 and simultaneously sell 46,600 put at Rs 360 for May 22 Expiry. READ MORE
GIFT Nifty indicates a higher start for Indian bourses
Brent crude at $84.23 per bbl
US markets ended higher on Thursday
Asian markets trade higher mirroring Wall Street gains
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
