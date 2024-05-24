Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints at negative start; Nikkei slips over 1%
Stock market Update on Friday, May 24: Global shares slip as fears of a delayed cut in interest rates in the US loomed following strong activity data.
Stock market updates on May 24, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a rather subdued note, despite yesterday's heroics, as global markets were on slippery ground.
At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,970, suggesting a likely 40-odd point gap-down start on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, Dow Jones shed 1.5 per cent. Nasdaq and the S&P 500 too declined up to 0.7 per cent after strong activity data in the US raised fears of a delay in rate cut, with the possibility of one quarter percentage rate cut in December as against November earlier.
Near home in Asia, Nikkei dropped 1.3 per cent and Kospi slipped 0.9 per cent. Taiwan, however, was up 0.3 per cent.
Key Q4 earnings today
Ashok Leyland, Cochin Shipyard, Glenmark Pharma, Hindalco, HUDCO, Manappuram Finance, NTPC, SPARC, Suzlon, Torrent Pharma and United Spirits.
8:23 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty recoups losses, trades flat
8:16 AM
IndiGo, HCLTech, JK Lakshmi Cement among nine stocks to track on May 24
Here's a list of stocks to keep an eye on Friday. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stocks to trade post results today: Bayer Crop, Landmark Cars, Shilpa Medicare
Here's a brief note on how these companies fared in the March quarter. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock trading guide for today: How to approach pharma, FMCG counters?
Technical indicators such as the RSI, MACD, and Stochastic are showing signs of potential correction and underperformance for the Nifty Pharma index. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Asian Market Check:: Nikkei leads fall in Asia; Shanghai flat
8:00 AM
All you need to know before the market opens on Friday
Weak cues from global peers could weigh on the market senitment in India. Here's what experts recommend. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures consolidate around $81 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
7:54 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures ease to $2,330 per ounce
Source: Investingl.com
7:50 AM
US Market Check:: Dow Jones slipped 1.5%; Nasdaq 0.4%
7:48 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
