Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints at negative start; Nikkei slips over 1%

Stock market Update on Friday, May 24: Global shares slip as fears of a delayed cut in interest rates in the US loomed following strong activity data.

Stock market updates on May 24, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a rather subdued note, despite yesterday's heroics, as global markets were on slippery ground.

At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,970, suggesting a likely 40-odd point gap-down start on the Nifty 50.


Overnight, Dow Jones shed 1.5 per cent. Nasdaq and the S&P 500 too declined up to 0.7 per cent after strong activity data in the US raised fears of a delay in rate cut, with the possibility of one quarter percentage rate cut in December as against November earlier.

Near home in Asia, Nikkei dropped 1.3 per cent and Kospi slipped 0.9 per cent. Taiwan, however, was up 0.3 per cent.

Key Q4 earnings today

Ashok Leyland, Cochin Shipyard, Glenmark Pharma, Hindalco, HUDCO, Manappuram Finance, NTPC, SPARC, Suzlon, Torrent Pharma and United Spirits. 

8:23 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty recoups losses, trades flat

8:16 AM

IndiGo, HCLTech, JK Lakshmi Cement among nine stocks to track on May 24

Here's a list of stocks to keep an eye on Friday. READ MORE

8:12 AM

Stocks to trade post results today: Bayer Crop, Landmark Cars, Shilpa Medicare

Here's a brief note on how these companies fared in the March quarter. READ MORE

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
8:08 AM

Stock trading guide for today: How to approach pharma, FMCG counters?

Technical indicators such as the RSI, MACD, and Stochastic are showing signs of potential correction and underperformance for the Nifty Pharma index. READ MORE

8:04 AM

Asian Market Check:: Nikkei leads fall in Asia; Shanghai flat

8:00 AM

All you need to know before the market opens on Friday

Weak cues from global peers could weigh on the market senitment in India. Here's what experts recommend. READ MORE

7:56 AM

Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures consolidate around $81 per barrel

Source: Investing.com

7:54 AM

Commodity check:: Gold futures ease to $2,330 per ounce

Source: Investingl.com

7:50 AM

US Market Check:: Dow Jones slipped 1.5%; Nasdaq 0.4%

7:48 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

