Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints at negative start; Nikkei slips over 1%

Stock market updates on May 24, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a rather subdued note, despite yesterday's heroics, as global markets were on slippery ground.

At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,970, suggesting a likely 40-odd point gap-down start on the Nifty 50.

Overnight, Dow Jones shed 1.5 per cent. Nasdaq and the S&P 500 too declined up to 0.7 per cent after strong activity data in the US raised fears of a delay in rate cut, with the possibility of one quarter percentage rate cut in December as against November earlier.

Near home in Asia, Nikkei dropped 1.3 per cent and Kospi slipped 0.9 per cent. Taiwan, however, was up 0.3 per cent.

Key Q4 earnings today