Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy up 2% on emerging lowest bidder; details

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose after emerging lowest bidder for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected solar PV project in Gujarat.

Renewable energy

Photo: Representative | AP

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 2.33 per cent to an intraday high of ₹288.90 per share.
 
At 1:47 PM, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares continued to trade near day’s high level, up 1.66 per cent at ₹287 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,345.43 levels.

Why did Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share rise?

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose after it announced that the company has emerged as L1 bidder (lowest bidder) for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected solar PV project in Gujarat, India.
 
 
In a press statement, the company said, “Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), a leading domestic renewable EPC is proud to announce that the company has emerged as L1 bidder in a tender of a leading PSU developer for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Gujarat, India.”
 
On securing the deal, Chandra Kishore Thakur, global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “We are thrilled to announce our first domestic order of FY26 from a very reputed PSU developer and continue to build on our strong position in the Gujarat market. Our domestic pipeline remains very robust and we are confident of building on this order win.”   ALSO READ: Cummins India rises 7% after posting Q4 results; Why is stock in demand?

About Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global, pure-play provider of end-to-end renewable energy engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions. 
 
The company engages in utility-scale solar, floating solar, and hybrid energy storage projects, with a total portfolio exceeding 22.6 GWp, including both commissioned projects and those under construction. 
 
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy also operates and maintains 8.7 GWp of solar assets, including projects built by third parties. 
 
With a presence in 28 countries, the company operates across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.
 
Last checked, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s market capitalisation stood at 6,701.29 crore, BSE data showed, The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

