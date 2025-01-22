Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets up
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, January 22, 2025: India stocks may open higher, tracking firm global cues; HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever to report Q3 earnings today
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start on a positive note, tracking firm global cues.
At 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 68 points higher at 23,172, indicating a higher start for the bourses.
Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Wednesday, following Wall Street's gains after President Donald Trump’s less aggressive-than-expected tariff stance.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 per cent, while the ASX 200 was up 0.5 per cent. The Kospi also increased by 0.3 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the three major indices advanced as investors perceived Trump’s comments on international trade to be softer than expected. The Dow Jones added 1.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.88 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.64 per cent.
Trump stated he was considering 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada starting February 1 due to their border policies while signing first-day executive orders in the White House on Monday night. He also mentioned China, suggesting potential tariffs if it does not approve a TikTok deal.
Back home, investors will be closely watching Q3 earnings from major companies including HUL, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Pidilite Industries, and Tata Communications. Market participants will also react to earnings results from Tata Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, Dalmia Bharat, and India Cements.
Additionally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,920.28 crore on January 21, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,500.32 crore.
In the IPO market, Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) will open for subscription. Rikhav Securities IPO (SME) and Kabra Jewel IPO (SME) will make their debut. CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO (SME) will enter its third day, while EMA Partners IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL Q3 preview: Analysts see muted quarter; PAT may rise 2% YoY, revenue 1%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which owns brands like Dove, Vim, Surf Excel, and Horlicks, is scheduled to release its third quarter (Q3FY25) earnings on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate HUL's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,577.97 crore, on average, implying a rise of 1.89 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as compared to Rs 2,530 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, PAT is likely to slip marginally by 0.84 per cent. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts estimate weak profit growth; NIM, NPA eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s biggest private bank, HDFC Bank, is set to report its December quarter (Q3) results on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Key brokerages assessed by Business Standard, however, expect HDFC Bank to report a subdued quarter with net profit growth coming flat to negative for Q3FY25. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public-sector banks concerned over rejection rate in PM Vishwakarma scheme
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public-sector banks (PSBs) have raised concerns regarding specific restrictions in the PM Vishwakarma scheme that make individuals ineligible if they had taken government loans in the past five years, such as under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). READ MORE
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: One97 Communications: Markets unhappy after Q3, but brokerages positive
Stock Market LIVE Updates: One97 Communications, which provides digital payments and financial services under Paytm brand, reported revenue of Rs 1,830 crore in the October-December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driven by sustained rise in Payments Gross Merchandise Value or GMV (up 13 per cent Q-o-Q) along with growth in financial services driven by higher take-rates in merchant loan disbursals (up 16 per cent Q-o-Q). READ MORE
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries signs MoU to invest Rs 645 cr in Vadhvan port project
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries (RIL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for allocation of a liquid jetty along with 50 acres at Vadhavan port under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The investment is estimated to be worth Rs 645 crore and is likely to commence by 2030. READ MORE
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US global 'supplemental tariffs' to target trade-surplus countries
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After assuming office as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump laid out an “America First Trade Policy”, which includes imposing global “supplemental tariffs” to address what he termed “unfair and unbalanced trade”. He also threatened a 100 per cent tariff on Brics nations, including India, if the bloc attempts to reduce its reliance on the dollar for foreign trade. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Railways likely to receive Rs 3 trillion Budget boost on February 1
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With a sustained capital expenditure push expected by the central government, the Ministry of Railways might get a double-digit percentage hike to Rs 2.9 trillion-3 trillion in budgetary allocation on February 1, multiple sources aware of the development said. In the full budget in June last year, the ministry was allocated Rs 2.65 trillion, of which Rs 2.52 trillion was directly from central government coffers. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From Adani to Vedanta, global giants drop anchor in Thoothukudi Port race
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A day after Tesla’s global rival VinFast identified VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Thoothukudi as key to its $2 billion manufacturing unit plans in India, sources revealed that a Rs 7,056 crore outer harbour project at the port is drawing interest from both domestic and global industry leaders. The first phase of the project is expected to be operational by 2028. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE expands high-bandwidth options for commodity derivatives trading
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it is introducing additional higher bandwidth options, within the co-location facility for commodity derivatives trading, a move that will improve access for market participants. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on January 22
Stock Market LIVE Updates: During the weekly expiry session of the Sensex, the index experienced significant intraday volatility. Ultimately, the bears took control as the Nifty plummeted by 320 points, or 1.37 per cent, closing at 23,024. The Nifty was unable to exceed the early morning high of 23,426, allowing the bears to remain dominant. It finished at its lowest level in the current downswing, which began from the all-time high of 26,277. The Nifty has now seen a decline of over 13 per cent from that all-time high. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US crude oil falls as Trump weighs tariffs, aims to boost energy production
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US crude oil fell more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump weighs imposing tariffs on key trade partners while vowing to boost domestic energy production. US crude oil lost $1.99, or 2.56 per cent, to close at $76.89 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 86 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at $79.29 per barrel. Trump said after his inauguration Monday that his administration was considering imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Tariffs could potentially slow economic growth and impact fuel demand.
Source: CNBC
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold hits over 2-month high on Trump policy risks, weak dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices jumped to a over two-month peak on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and as markets flocked to the safe-haven asset as uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s potential tariffs continued to loom. Spot gold climbed 1.3 per cent to $2,742.57 per ounce, reaching its highest level since November 6 and nearing the all-time high of $2,790.15 set in October.
Source: CNBC
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trading higher, Nikkei up nearly 1.5%
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Tuesday; Dow Jones up 1.2%
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:03 AM IST