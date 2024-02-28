Stock Market Live: Global shares mixed ahead of key eco data for fresh cues
Stock market Update on Wednesday, February 28: Shares of Voda Idea are likely to be in focus as the company's board approved Rs 45,000 crore fund raise.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on February 28, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to consolidate on Wendesday amid tepid cues from global peers.
At 07:00 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted above 22,243, suggesting a marginal gap-up open for the Nifty 50.
Global cues
Asian shares were mostly in red. Nikkei, Straits Times and Taiwan declined up to 0.5 per cent. On the other hand, Kospi was up 0.5 per cent.
Overnight, the US market ended on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones down 0.3 per cent.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.29 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures consolidated around $82 per barrel.
Stocks to watch
Juniper Hotels: To debut on the bourses today. Grey Market Premium indicates a quiet start for the stock. The IPO too received lukewarm response and was subscribed 2.1 times.
Vodafone Idea: Board approved fund raise up to Rs 45,000 crore in equity and debt; off which Rs 20,000 crore is likely to be raised as early as next quarter.
Patanjali: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for flouting earlier orders and continuing to propagate false and misleading claims through advertisements.
8:11 AM
UBS upgrades TCS to 'Buy', sees 15% upside in stock; here's why
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) could outperform peers, delivering best-in-class revenue and margins in the next financial year (FY25), said analysts at UBS, who believe the Street is not pricing-in any potential re-rating in the stock. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Alibaba leads largest financing deal to mint $2.5 billion China AI firm
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led the largest single financing round for a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, the latest in a string of sizable investments that suggest the e-commerce firm is again deploying capital in the hunt for growth. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Russia's move to ban petro exports for six months not to affect India
Russia’s move to ban the export of processed petroleum for six months beginning March 1 won’t affect India as it is not expected to extend to crude oil, refinery officials said. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Israel will halt Gaza war during Ramadan if hostage deal is fixed: Biden
United States President Joe Biden said Israel would be willing to halt its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures hover around $82 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
7:55 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures consolidate around $2,040 levels
Source: Investing.com
7:51 AM
JK Lakshmi, Motherson Sumi can rally up to 19%, recommends HDFC Securities
On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani technical & derivative analyst of HDFC Securities says the Nifty is seen consolidating in the 22,075 - 22,297 trading band. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Nifty Private Bank, IT: Here's how to trade these two range-bound indices
The Nifty Private Bank Index in seen trading in a range of 23,165 - 23,690, and the IT index in the 37,200 - 38,56 range, says Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst. READ MORE
7:44 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield quotes around 4.29%
Source: Investing.com
7:42 AM
US Market Update:: S&P, Nasdaq edge higher; Dow slips
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:40 AM
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST