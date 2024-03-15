Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start; OMCs, Paytm in focus
Stock market live updates on March 15, 2024: The US producer price index rose 0.6 per cent against expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise, sending the US-10 year treasury yield higher by 10 bps to 4.29%
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a gap-down start on Friday on weak global cues due to a more-than-expected increase in US wholesale inflation. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 100 pts at 22,147 levels.
The US producer price index rose 0.6 per cent against expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise, sending the US-10 year treasury yield higher by 10 bps to 4.29 per cent.
The US producer price index rose 0.6 per cent against expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise, sending the US-10 year treasury yield higher by 10 bps to 4.29 per cent.
The Dow Jones fell 0.35 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 per cent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.29 per cent.
In Asia too, Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent this morning. Hang Seng, ASX 200 and Kospi saw steeper declines of nearly 1 per cent each.
In Asia too, Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent this morning. Hang Seng, ASX 200 and Kospi saw steeper declines of nearly 1 per cent each.
Back home, oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil may see some action as the government has cut petrol and diesel prices after a record 22 months. Both fuels will be cheaper by Rs 2 starting today.
Paytm will be eyed as the NPCI has allowed it to function as a third party application provider on UPI via SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and YES Bank, which will act as payment service providers to Paytm.
8:26 AM
Near-term weakness likely for Nifty Pharma, Energy: Check trading strategy
Technical indicators such as RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) are both displaying a downtrend on charts for Nifty Pharma.
8:22 AM
DIIs buy Rs 139 crore of shares Thursday
8:17 AM
FIIs sell Rs 1,356 crore of shares Thursday
8:13 AM
US 10-year treasury yield adds 10 bps overnight to 4.29%
8:09 AM
US wholesale inflation in Feb rises more than expected in setback to rate cut hopes
Wholesale prices (PPI) in the US accelerated 0.6% in February, the latest sign that inflation pressures in the economy remain elevated. This was against an expectation of a 0.3% increase.
8:05 AM
China central bank holds 1-yr medium term lending rate at 2.5%
China’s central bank left a key lending rate unchanged for a seventh month when it rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday, according to an official release.
The People’s Bank of China kept the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility loans at 2.50% — a rate that has been in place since mid-August — when rolling over 387 billion yuan ($54.2 billion) worth of loans of that tenure.
from CNBC.com
from CNBC.com
7:56 AM
Rupee appreciates 4 paise on Thursday
7:47 AM
Gap-down start likely as Gift Nifty futures trade 100 pts down
Gift Nifty futures at 22,144 against last close of 22,264 on NSE.
7:41 AM
Asian markets edge lower
7:38 AM
US equity futures hold small losses after Wall Street slide
7:33 AM
Dow Jones snap 3-day gains amid broad losses Thursday
7:30 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Paytm Vedanta oil marketing companies Petrol-diesel prices Markets Sensex Nifty BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap Market news
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST