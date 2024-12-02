Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows slight upside at open for India; GDP, PMI data in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Investors would assess the impact of lower-than-expected Q2FY25 GDP figures, apart from awaiting RBI's MPC decision and November month PMI figures schedule for release this week
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 2, 2024: After India's September quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print came in widely lower than market expectations, and US President-elect Donalt Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations if they act to weaken the dollar's dominance in international trade, investors would be squarely focused on the policy rate decisions, commentary on inflation, and GDP growth forecast from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for later this week.
Apart from that, they would also be awaiting PMI readings for November, with data for the manufacturing sectors scheduled for release on Monday, December 2, and figures for composite and services sector scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 4.
At 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,356, around 50 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Notwithstanding GDP growth plunging to 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, the RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is unlikely to lower interest rates in its review meeting scheduled this week, according to a Business Standard poll of 10 respondents. READ MORE
In that light, analysts are warning of growing risks to the market’s sustained momentum, and even to the possibility of consolidation at current levels. Domestically, markets are grappling with several challenges, including a slowing economy, as indicated by the latest GDP data for the July–September (Q2) quarter, sticky inflation, fluctuations in the rupee, waning consumption, and high interest rates. READ MORE
However, accordng to Saahil Murarka, managing director of Batlivala & Karani Group, quality stocks truly survive and thrive during downturns. In a conversation with Business Standard, he says that it may not be the wrong strategy to invest when the markets are at a high, provided investors continue to stay invested and employ cost-averaging techniques. READ MORE
Moreover, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, says the Indian stock market could be bottoming out after the sharp correction seen in the last few weeks. READ MORE
In another major development over the weekend on Saturday, Donald Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs against nations of the Brics bloc, which includes India, if they act to undermine the US dollar.
In that light, India is working on various strategies and finance and commerce & industry ministries have already started brainstorming about the potential challenges that US President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies could pose, said a senior government official. READ MORE
That apart, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed. Over the weekend, China's November manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3 — its highest level since April — beating the 50.2 expected by economists polled by Reuters. The figure was 50.1 in October.
On Monday, the CSI 300 was trading higher by 0.57 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.36 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading ahead by 0.73 per cent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.31 per cent, while the broad-based Topix was 0.45 per cent higher.
South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.45 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.18 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.3 per cent.
Global stock markets had rallied on Friday, with Wall Street crowning November with its biggest monthly gain in a year on post-election growth hopes, while the dollar eased amid prospects for firmer rates in Japan and easing in Europe.
The S&P 500 rose 0.56 per cent to mark the best monthly gain since November 2023 of 5.14 per cent, while the Nasdaq's 0.83 per cent rise Friday secured a 6.2 per cent gain for the month, it's best since May.
MSCI's broad gauge of world stocks rose 0.52 per cent, also securing the best month since May.
Donald Trump's November 5 election victory and pledges of tax cuts, deregulation and import tariffs have supercharged investors' expectations for US and Wall Street stocks to keep outperforming other regions. US tech shares are also benefiting from an artificial intelligence investing craze.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.26 per cent to 105.79, ending the week 1.4 per cent lower.
The outlook for lower US rates has also weighed on the dollar. Trump's import tariffs could boost US inflation, Federal Reserve officials have turned cautious on rate cuts while futures traders put odds that the Fed will cut rates another 25 basis points at December's meeting at 65 per cent. However, for 2025 they see less chance that the central bank will continue to bring rates down at the same pace as this year.
Trump has pledged immediate 25 per cent tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada when he takes office in January and an additional 10 per cent on imports from China, a major trading partner for Asian economies and euro zone export powerhouse Germany.
Europe's STOXX share index rose 0.58 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 12.65 points, or 0.63 per cent. Asian and emerging market stocks sustained the deepest blows from tariff fears.
While Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index eased a bit on Friday, it ended November off 2.23 per cent, even though Japan was not singled out as a tariff target. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan showed a 2.35 per cent loss for the month.
The yield on the benchmark US 10-year notes fell 6.8 basis points to 4.174 per cent. Investors bought government bonds this week after Trump nominated hedge fund manager and Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, easing fears about excessive US borrowing.
US crude fell 0.42 per cent to $68.43 a barrel and Brent fell to $73.06 per barrel, down 0.3 per cent on the day after the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal in Lebanon eased supply fears, while gold rose 0.42 per cent to $2,652.09 an ounce.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 2.23 per cent to $97,252.72. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Here are 2 stocks recommended by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the weekly chart, the NSE stock has shown a multiple pattern bullish breakout. Looking at the larger chart structure, a cup-and-handle breakout is evident after surpassing a significant resistance. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GDP; Nov Mfg PMI; Dow & S&P 500 at record; FIIs; auto sales
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After surprising GDP growth figures in the first quarter of the current fiscal, the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25 revealed a sharper-than-expected slowdown. The country's economic growth slipped to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent, falling short of analysts' projections of around 6.5 per cent. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Brent crude futures climbed 33 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $72.17 a barrel by 8:11 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.34 a barrel, up 34 cents, or 0.50 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged up on Monday supported by upbeat factory activity in the world's second largest oil consumer China and as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, stoking tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures climbed 33 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $72.17 a barrel by 8:11 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.34 a barrel, up 34 cents, or 0.50 per cent.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settle higher on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settle higher on Friday; S&P 500 and Dow Jones hit record highs
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index NSE Nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity share market stock market trading Indian stock market Indian stock markets US stock markets US stock market Global stock markets Chinese stock market Asian markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:00 AM IST