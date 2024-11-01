Muhurat Trading 2024: Indian markets to start Samvat 2081 with special Muhurat Trading session today
Muhurat Trading LIVE: The BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will conduct an hour-long Muhurat trading session from 6-7 pm on Friday, November 1, 2024, instead of t
SI Reporter New Delhi
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates, November 1, 2024: Indian stock markets are starting Samvat 2081 with a special Muhurat Trading session on November 1.
In the last trading session of Samvat 2080, the Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended in negative territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
The BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will conduct an hour-long Muhurat trading session from 6-7 pm on Friday, November 1, 2024, instead of the regular trading session, to mark the beginning of Samvat 2081.
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex shed 553.12 points, or 0.69 per cent, to settle at 79,389.06. Mirroring the Sensex, the Nifty50 ended lower by 135.50 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 24,205.35. With this, Sensex posted a gain of 22.31 per cent in Samvat 2080, whereas for Nifty50 it stood at 26.40 per cent.
The last trading session of the outgoing Samvat had ended in favor of the bears as 34 out of 50 constituent stocks ended in the red, dragged down by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, and Asian Paints, with losses extending up to 3.61 per cent. Conversely, gains were led by Cipla, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which were among the 16 stocks that ended in the green, with gains extending up to 9.50 per cent on Thursday.
Meanwhile, small-cap stocks outperformed in the broader indices, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended higher by 1.15 per cent.
IT stocks faced the worst hit among sectors, as the Nifty IT index ended lower by 3.03 per cent, dragged down by Persistent Systems and Mphasis.
Other sectoral indices also ended lower, barring Media, Pharma, and Healthcare, which settled higher by over 1 per cent each on Thursday.
Global markets started what could be a momentous month warily, with shares steady and Treasury yields near four-month highs ahead of US jobs data, with volatility in British government bonds after this week's budget adding to the sense of nervousness.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is in focus before Tuesday's US presidential election and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which concludes Thursday, is set to contribute further volatility to share markets already digesting earnings season.
Europe's broad STOXX 600 managed to find its footing on Friday, rising 0.6 per cent, though it was still set for its worst week in nearly two months. Those gains were balanced by falling Asian stocks, particularly in Japan, to leave MSCI's world share index flat.
US markets, which fell on Thursday, should see some relief later in the day. Nasdaq futures are up 0.4 per cent thanks to a 5.3 per cent jump in Amazon after the bell.
Before then is the payrolls report at 1230 GMT. A Reuters survey of economists predicts an increase of 113,000 jobs last month, down sharply on disruptions from hurricanes and strikes by aerospace factory workers, which will also make it harder for investors to parse.
Markets are currently near fully pricing a quarter-point rate cut next week, though have firmly given up on a larger move they had once seen as possible on data showing the U.S. economy remains healthy.
Beyond that, things depend in part on the outcome of Tuesday's election. Polls point to a knife-edge race, though investors have been putting on trades betting Republican candidate Donald Trump could be president again
The benchmark 10 year Treasury yield was last up 1 basis point at 4.30 per cent, just off the near four month high of 4.339 per cent touched earlier in the week.
The week's biggest moves in government bond markets have been in Britain, where yields on government bonds, known as gilts, rose for a third day with the benchmark 10 year yield last at 4.496 per cent, up 26 bps on the week, which would be its biggest such move in a year.
Oil extended its rally to a third day, with Brent prices up 2.7 per cent to $74.77 a barrel, on reports that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days. Gold prices climbed 0.2 per cent to $2,750 an ounce. (With Inputs from Retuers.)
5:51 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Stock picks by Geojit
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Stock picks by Geojit
5:47 PM
The latest data regarding banking indicates that deposit growth has caught up with credit growth and this augurs well for banking stocks which are fairly valued. Public capex is likely to pick up in H2FY25 and this augurs well for cement stocks. Pharma stocks like Sun Pharma and Cipla have good earnings visibility."
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: 'Investors should focus on stocks where Q2 results have been good'
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: "With Nifty returning 25 percent and Nifty 500 returning 30 percent in Samvat 2080, investors should be happy. But the 6.2 per cent correction in October, the first above 5 percent correction in 54 months, has triggered anxiety over the market performance, going forward. Of serious concern is the relentless FII selling in October amounting to Rs 113858 crores through the exchanges. Given India’s elevated valuations and concerns over deceleration in earnings growth, FII selling might continue, impacting the benchmark indices. In such a scenario investors should focus on stock-specific investment where Q2 results have been good and earnings visibility is bright.
The latest data regarding banking indicates that deposit growth has caught up with credit growth and this augurs well for banking stocks which are fairly valued. Public capex is likely to pick up in H2FY25 and this augurs well for cement stocks. Pharma stocks like Sun Pharma and Cipla have good earnings visibility."
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
5:43 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Stock picks by Religare
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Stock picks by Religare
5:39 PM
China’s CSI 300 had jumped over 1 per cent on Friday before reversing course to close marginally lower at 3,890.02. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 0.93 per cent higher at 20,505.38.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.63 per cent to finish at 38,053.67, while the broad-based Topix dropped 1.52 per cent to end at 2,644.26, extending losses from Thursday when the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark policy rate at 0.25 per cent.
In South Korea, the blue chip Kospi lost 0.54 per cent to close at 2,542.36, while the small-cap Kosdaq index declined 1.89 per cent to 729.05.
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Asian markets closed mostly lower ahead of the start of Samvat 2081
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Asia markets fell Friday, after the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 suffered their worst day in nearly two months.
China’s CSI 300 had jumped over 1 per cent on Friday before reversing course to close marginally lower at 3,890.02. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 0.93 per cent higher at 20,505.38.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.63 per cent to finish at 38,053.67, while the broad-based Topix dropped 1.52 per cent to end at 2,644.26, extending losses from Thursday when the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark policy rate at 0.25 per cent.
In South Korea, the blue chip Kospi lost 0.54 per cent to close at 2,542.36, while the small-cap Kosdaq index declined 1.89 per cent to 729.05.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5 per cent to finish at 8,118.8.
5:34 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Markets, gold, silver shine in Samvat 2080; ends on high note for investors
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The just-concluded Hindu calendar year Samvat 2080 ended on a high note for investors. Equities, gold, silver, and bond prices rallied during the year. Small and midcap returns were better than largecaps for a second straight year within the equities space.
India’s market cap rose by Rs 124 trillion to Rs 445 trillion. International prices of gold and silver gained 43 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bonds in the US fell 38 bps to 4.27 per cent, while in India; it dipped 46 bps to 6.84 per cent. Among sector indices, public sector enterprises (PSEs), realty and pharma gained the most, while the performance of the media, private banks, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors lagged. READ MORE
5:32 PM
These gains reflect investor confidence and the market’s ability to recover from fluctuations, showcasing the overall strength of bluechip stocks in the current economic landscape. READ MORE
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 index ends Samvat 2080 with 25% gain, most in three years
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index has demonstrated resilience, closing Samvat 2080 with a nearly 25 per cent gain despite an 8 per cent pullback from its peak.
This performance marks one of the best years for the index since the post-Covid surge in Samvat 2077, when it soared by 38 per cent.
These gains reflect investor confidence and the market’s ability to recover from fluctuations, showcasing the overall strength of bluechip stocks in the current economic landscape. READ MORE
5:31 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Samvat 2081: Diwali picks from Kotak Sec, HDFC Sec, Nirmal Bang, JM Fin
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Samvat 2080 has been a year of constant fresh highs for the key benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50, as both created many fresh lifetime highs during the year, buoyed by a resilient and one of the fastest growing emerging economies, steady earnings, a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and a strong splurge of domestic flows.
The BSE Sensex created a fresh high of 85,978.25 on September 27, 2024, while the NSE’s Nifty50 also climbed a new peak on the same day, reaching 26,277.35 level. Both gained around 25 per cent during Samvat 2080. READ MORE
5:26 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Why 'Muhurat Trading' is a must, and what the tradition holds for investors
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Muhurat Trading 2024: The festive season of Diwali, which is eagerly awaited by investors and traders alike, is often viewed as an auspicious time for financial activities. Investors are hyped for the Muhurat Trading 2024 session that will be conducted today, November 1, 2024. In the lead-up to Diwali, brokerage houses traditionally provide stock recommendations for the upcoming Samvat year. Investors use these to trade their favourite stocks and hoping for a favourable outcome. READ MORE
5:21 PM
This year, India stock markets will conduct the Muhurat Trading 2024 session to usher in Samvat 2081. READ MORE
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Muhurat Trading 2024 - Know date, time to trade on NSE, BSE today
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BSE, and even the commodity exchange Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will conduct a special one-hour muhurat trading 2024 session today, November 1, 2024. Muhurat Trading is largely celebrated on the occasion of Indian festival Diwali, and to welcome the new Hindu Samvat year.
This year, India stock markets will conduct the Muhurat Trading 2024 session to usher in Samvat 2081. READ MORE
5:17 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Good evening, readers!
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Welcome to Business Standard's special Muhurat Trading LIVE market blog.
Welcome Samvat 2080 with the special one-hour trading sessionn
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY Diwali Muhurat Muhurat trading Diwali Muhurat trading Muhurat Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty Nifty50 NSE Nifty Nifty 50 Indian markets stock markets stock market trading
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 5:16 PM IST