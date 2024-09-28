Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mock trading session scheduled for Saturday, Sept 28, only for brokers
Stock Market Mock LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange's mock trading session scheduled for Saturday, September 28, is only for brokers and not for retail investors, according to an NSE rep.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Saturday, September 28, 2024: The mock trading session being conducted by the National Stock Exchange on Saturday, September 28, 2024, is only accessible through the Members' login portal, according to a representative of the stock exchange.
Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after surging to fresh all-time highs, pared their gains to end the week's last trading session in negative territory.
At closing bell on Friday, the BSE Sensex was down 264 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 85,571.85. The 30-stock index had touched a record high of 85,978.25 during early trades in the day.
Notably, index-heavyweight, Reliance Industries, ended with gains of 1.71 per cent.
Nifty 50, on the other hand, scaled an all-time high of 26,277.35 before ending Friday's session with a loss of 37.13 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 26,178.95.
Among the broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled with losses of 0.15 per cent, and 0.10 per cent, respectively.
Bank Nifty, Media, Nifty Private Bank, and Realty indices ended with losses of over 1 per cent each.
Meanwhile, Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the other sectoral indices and ended higher by 2.37 per cent, while PSU Bank, Pharma, Metal, and IT were among other indices that ended with gains of up to 1.15 per cent.
That apart, Treasury yields and the dollar fell while the Dow registered a record closing high on Friday as a subdued US inflation report lifted expectations of an outsized interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's November policy meeting.
A global stock index also reached a record high, helped by China's stimulus boost, and European shares posted an all-time high close.
The yen firmed against the dollar after Japan's former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba looked set to become the next prime minister.
The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's favored inflation measure, rose 0.1 per cent in August after an unrevised 0.2 per cent gain in July. Economists had forecast PCE inflation rising 0.1 per cent. In the 12 months through August, the PCE price index increased 2.2 per cent after rising 2.5 per cent in July.
Markets are fully pricing in a cut of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's November meeting, with expectations for another upsized 50 basis point cut now up to 56.7 per cent after the data, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, from 49.9 per cent before the release.
Other data showed US consumer spending increased slightly less than expected in August.
The Fed kicked off its latest easing cycle on September 18 with a 50 basis point cut in interest rates.
Ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with Israel's attack in Lebanon, also pushed Treasury prices higher in a flight-to-quality bid, pressuring their yields, analysts said.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.5 basis points to 3.754 per cent, from 3.789 per cent late on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.89 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 42,313.00, the S&P 500 fell 7.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,738.17 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 70.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 18,119.59.
All three major US stock indices posted a third straight week of gains.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.15 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 852.84 and hit an intraday record high. Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index closed at a record high, ending up 0.5 per cent at 528.08.
China's blue chips jumped 4.5 per cent, bringing their weekly rise to 15.7 per cent, the most since November 2008.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also gained 3.6 per cent and was up 13 per cent for the week, its best performance since 1998.
China's central bank lowered interest rates and injected liquidity into the banking system, and more fiscal measures are expected to be announced before week-long Chinese holidays starting on October 1.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was down 0.17 per cent at 100.43 after falling to 100.15, its lowest since July 20, 2023, with the euro off 0.14 per cent at $1.116.
Aluminum prices in London touched a 16-week high on fund buying triggered by the latest economic stimulus measures in top metals consumer China.
Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange was 0.4 per cent higher at $2,623 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading after hitting $2,659, the highest since June 6.
Oil prices rose on Friday but fell on the week as investors weighed expectations for higher global supply against fresh stimulus China.
US crude rose 51 cents to settle at $68.18 a barrel and Brent edged up 38 cents to $71.98 per barrel.
Spot gold was down 1 per cent at $2,643.88 per ounce by 1742 GMT. Gold prices were headed for their best quarter in more than eight years.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
10:44 AM
The NSE representative, said the live trading from the stock exchange's disaster recovery website will be conducted on September 30, 2024 (Monday), and October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) during normal trading hours.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Saturday's mock trading session only for brokers: NSE Representative
Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to a representative of the National Stock Exchange, the mock trading session scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024, is only for brokers to test the disaster preparedness of its trading platforms.
The NSE representative, said the live trading from the stock exchange's disaster recovery website will be conducted on September 30, 2024 (Monday), and October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) during normal trading hours.
10:32 AM
The previous record of $689 billion was hit in the week ended September 13. The total reserves rose on the back of an increase in foreign currency assets which rose by $2.05 billion during the week. Gold reserves rose by $726 million during the week, whereas Special Drawing Rights increased by $121 million. India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $66 million to $4.458 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high, inch closer to $700 billion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.8 billion to hit new all-time high of $692 billion for the week ended September 20, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. The reserves reached a record high for a fifth consecutive week, edging closer to the $700-billion mark.
The previous record of $689 billion was hit in the week ended September 13. The total reserves rose on the back of an increase in foreign currency assets which rose by $2.05 billion during the week. Gold reserves rose by $726 million during the week, whereas Special Drawing Rights increased by $121 million. India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $66 million to $4.458 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed. READ MORE
10:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy promoters sell 7.14% stake for Rs 1,040 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, promoters of Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy, on Friday divested a 7.14 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,040 crore via open market transactions.
According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd offloaded 1.35 crore shares, amounting to a 5.78 per cent stake in Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (SWSOLAR). READ MORE
10:10 AM
The financial services sector led the surge, with deals totalling $6.3 billion, accounting for 26 per cent of all transactions as on Friday. The technology sector followed with $5 billion, while non-cyclical and cyclical consumer sectors recorded $4.3 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private equity deals in India pick up after two years of decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After two years of decline, private equity (PE) transactions in India have risen by 8.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2024, reaching $24.2 billion, compared to $22.23 billion in the same period in 2023.
The financial services sector led the surge, with deals totalling $6.3 billion, accounting for 26 per cent of all transactions as on Friday. The technology sector followed with $5 billion, while non-cyclical and cyclical consumer sectors recorded $4.3 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively. READ MORE
9:59 AM
The stock exchange, in a notice, said, "Members are requested to note that the Exchange Contingency Tests shall be carried out between 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM for mock trading on Saturday, September 28, 2024." This means that the exchange will conduct a mock session on Saturday, September 28.
Further, according to its notice, the exchange will also conduct live trading sessions from the Disaster Recovery website on September 30 (Monday) and October 1 (Tuesday), while regular live trading from the primary website will commence from October 3 (Wednesday).
Markets will be closed on October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE is conducting a mock session on Saturday to test for disaster preparedness
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE today announced the schedule to hold mock and live trading sessions with a view to "check the connectivity and to avoid login problems in live trading sessions from DR (disaster recovery) site.
The stock exchange, in a notice, said, "Members are requested to note that the Exchange Contingency Tests shall be carried out between 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM for mock trading on Saturday, September 28, 2024." This means that the exchange will conduct a mock session on Saturday, September 28.
Further, according to its notice, the exchange will also conduct live trading sessions from the Disaster Recovery website on September 30 (Monday) and October 1 (Tuesday), while regular live trading from the primary website will commence from October 3 (Wednesday).
Markets will be closed on October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
9:51 AM
Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading Nifty50 Nifty 50 Gift Nifty share market Nifty stocks BSE NSE BSE NSE equity Indian stock market Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Global stock markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 9:52 AM IST