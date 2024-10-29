Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed
Stock Market LIVE: Markets in India were likely to start on a muted note on Tuesday, signalled the slight upside in GIFT Nifty futures on Tuesday morning
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 29, 2024: Markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, amid strong Q2 results posted by a number of banks yesterday, coupled with receding tensions in West Asia.
At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,351, marginally ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped over 1 per cent before ending the week's first trading session in positive territory.
The BSE Sensex added 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 80,005.04, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent at 24,380.80.
Upbeat results from the country's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, which has a substantial weight in the benchmark indices, powered the Sensex to its best session in two weeks.
Smallcap stocks outperformed broader markets, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.20 per cent. Midcap shares followed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index settling higher by 0.83 per cent.
All sectoral indices also ended in green, with banking stocks leading the charge. The Nifty PSU Bank index closed higher by 3.78 per cent, followed by Bank Nifty at 0.93 per cent and Nifty Private Bank at 0.27 per cent.
The Nifty Media, Pharma, Realty and Heathcare indices also ended higher by over 1 per cent each.
In another news, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have infused a record Rs 4.6 trillion into Indian equities over the course of Samvat 2080, marking the highest net annual investment in any Samvat to date. READ MORE
Moreover, with growing retail participation, index funds are now making meaningful contributions to flows coming through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. Their share now accounts for almost 5 per cent of the monthly SIPs, up from 3.5 per cent a year ago. READ MORE
Apart from that, the finance ministry's monthly economic review has highlighted moderation in urban demand, softening consumer sentiments and limited footfall as areas that need to be watched. In its review, released on Monday, the ministry also noted the early signs of artificial intelligence displacing workers, as described in anecdotal reports. READ MORE
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed in spite of overnight gains on Wall Street.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.49 per cent, while the Kospi was down 0.54 per cent and the Kosdaq was 0.92 per cent lower. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.47 per cent higher.
In mainland China, the CSI300 was 0.27 per cent lower and the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.16 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.49 per cent.
Global stock indices rose on Monday as investors awaited earnings reports this week from several of the biggest US tech-related companies, while oil prices dropped 6 per cent after Israel's retaliatory strike against Iran at the weekend bypassed oil and nuclear facilities.
US earnings season is in full swing, with a long list of names due to report this week including five of the biggest US companies: Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon.com.
The week also brings the US jobs report for October on Friday, while investors are keeping a close eye on political news with the US presidential election just over a week away.
Employers are expected to have added 123,000 jobs during October, while the unemployment rate is likely to have stayed steady at 4.1 per cent, according to economists polled by Reuters.,
The election for US president is expected to be close. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, was leading Republican Donald Trump nationally by a marginal 46 per cent to 43 per cent, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Election Day in the US is November 5.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a three-month high ahead of this week's data and the election. They were last up 4.4 basis points at 4.274 per cent in afternoon US trading.
Oil prices tumbled as worries about a wider Middle East war eased. Brent futures settled at $71.42 a barrel, down $4.63 or 6.09 per cent. WTI US crude futures settled at $67.38, down $4.40 or 6.13 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.17 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 42,387.57, the S&P 500 rose 15.40 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 5,823.52 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 18,567.19.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.44 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 847.93. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.41 per cent.
Also, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 104.30. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consumption prospects of different classes likely to be diverging
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recent remarks by senior management in various fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have brought to the fore a knotty problem: Is the Indian economy diverging?
In other words, are two different Indias experiencing two very different economic paths? FMCG companies have emerged from the earnings-call season with two major shared narrative points: That demand is no longer as dynamic as it was, but that premium products may continue to do well. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban demand stress under watch, festivals may boost consumption: FinMin
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Days before Diwali, the monthly economic review by the finance ministry has highlighted moderation in urban demand, softening consumer sentiments and limited footfall as areas that need to be watched. In its review, released on Monday, the ministry also noted the early signs of artificial intelligence displacing workers, as described in anecdotal reports. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India in cyclical slowdown, RBI's 7.2% estimate 'overly optimistic': Nomura
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese brokerage Nomura on Monday said the Indian economy has entered a phase of "cyclical growth slowdown" and the Reserve Bank's estimate of 7.2 per cent GDP expansion is "overly optimistic".
The brokerage said it sees "rising downside risks" to its GDP growth estimates of 6.7 per cent in the ongoing FY25 and 6.8 per cent in FY26. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Positives outweigh negatives in economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that commentary surrounding festival season demand presents mixed signals regarding India’s economic growth. However, he said the positives significantly outweigh the negatives, and the Indian economy is doing reasonably well. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DIIs pour Rs 4.6 trn in equities during Samvat 2080; highest-ever on record
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have infused a record Rs 4.6 trillion into Indian equities over the course of Samvat 2080, marking the highest net annual investment in any Samvat to date. This robust domestic inflow has effectively counterbalanced the comparatively subdued investments from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who contributed a net Rs 90,956 crore within the same timeframe. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Oct 29 - Airtel, Suzlon, Ajanta Pharma, Prestige Est, NTPC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel reported consolidated Q2FY25 revenue at Rs 41,473 crore, up 8 per cent from Rs 38,506 crore in the year ago period. Ebitda increased 11 per cent to Rs 21,846 crore, while the Ebitda margin came in at 52.7 per cent compared to 51.2 per cent. Net profit fell 12 per cent to Rs 4,153 crore from Rs 4,717 crore. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. is seeking to sell shares for as much as 390 rupees ($4.64) each in an initial public offering that may raise $1.35 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
The IPO will open for bids from Nov. 6, and the shares are expected to start trading from Nov. 13, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After recent silver rally, limit exposure to 5%, enter with 7-year horizon
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver recently crossed the Rs 1 lakh per kilogram mark, outpacing gold over the past year. This surge is driven by industrial demand, interest rate cuts, and various macroeconomic factors. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 oversold on charts, may bounce in near term; check trading strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 Index is currently oversold on the charts, with technical indicators such as RSI, MACD, and Stochastics all positioned in oversold zones. This suggests that a technical bounce could be expected in the near term. Resistance levels are anticipated at 23,400, 24,525, 24,636, and 24,750, while support is expected at 24,075 and 23,965. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market today: Afcons Infra IPO close, Q2 earnings, global cues, oil prices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will closely watch the Q2 results of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Cipla, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, and other companies, which will be released today.
They will also react to the second quarter results released on Monday after market hours by Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, JSW Infra, Adani Power and others. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Brent crude futures climbed 33 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $71.75 a barrel by 8:10 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.76 a barrel, up 38 cents, or 0.56 per cent.
Both the contracts had tumbled 6 per cent on Monday, hitting their lowest since Oct. 1, after Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran at the weekend bypassed Tehran's oil infrastructure.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices climb slightly
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after a sharp plunge in the previous session, as a US plan to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve provided support while investors remained focused on developments in West Asia.
Brent crude futures climbed 33 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $71.75 a barrel by 8:10 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.76 a barrel, up 38 cents, or 0.56 per cent.
Both the contracts had tumbled 6 per cent on Monday, hitting their lowest since Oct. 1, after Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran at the weekend bypassed Tehran's oil infrastructure.
8:03 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.63 per cent, and the Kospi was down 0.4 per cent while the Kosdaq was down 0.8 per cent. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.47 per cent higher.
In mainland China, the CSI300 was 0.22 per cent lower and the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.15 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.5 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets mixed; China down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed in spite of overnight gains on Wall Street.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.63 per cent, and the Kospi was down 0.4 per cent while the Kosdaq was down 0.8 per cent. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.47 per cent higher.
In mainland China, the CSI300 was 0.22 per cent lower and the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.15 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.5 per cent.
7:59 AM
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.17 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 42,387.57, the S&P 500 rose 15.40 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 5,823.52 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 18,567.19.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Frontline indices in the US markets climbed overnight on Monday, as investors there awaited a raft of earnings report from some leading companies, including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, among others.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.17 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 42,387.57, the S&P 500 rose 15.40 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 5,823.52 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 18,567.19.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:55 AM IST