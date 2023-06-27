The SGX Nifty, on Tuesday, hinted towards a soft start for the bourses, amid mixed global cues. At 6:45 am, it stood at 18,730 levels, up just 28-odd points.Globally, the US markets inched lower overnight dragged by tech stocks. Dow Jones closed flat, while the S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent, and the NASDAQ Composite skid 1.1 per cent.Markets in Asia-Pacific, however, traded mixed in Tuesday's early trade. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi indices fell up to 0.4 per cent. Australia's S&P 200 bucked the trend with 0.2 per cent gains.In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude were steady at $74 per barrel, and $69 per barrel, respectively.Meanwhile, back home, here are the top stocks to watch in Tuesday's trade:Infosys: The company bagged a digital transformation deal from Denmark-based Danske Bank estimated to be around $454 million for five years.Tata Power: The company said that they will install EV charging infrastructure at various hotel locations of Le Roi Hotels and Resorts across India.