The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to cut the repo rate for the first time in two years, reducing it by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday. During the meeting, which took place between February 5 and 7, MPC members unanimously voted to cut the repo rate.
The RBI MPC has also decided to keep its 'neutral' stance.
Gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) has been pegged at 6.7%
For FY25, RBI maintained its projections for consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation to from 4.8 per cent.
This MPC meeting is the first under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who assumed office in mid-December. With a largely reshuffled six-member MPC, analysts had anticipated a potential shift away from the hawkish stance previously maintained by former Governor Shaktikanta Das.
The rate cuts are in line with Bloomberg estimates that expected the new governor to prioritise economic growth over inflation control.
In its December 2024 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eleventh consecutive meeting.