Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, continues with 'neutral' stance

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, continues with 'neutral' stance

In its December 2024 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eleventh consecutive meeting

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to cut the repo rate for the first time in two years, reducing it by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday. During the meeting, which took place between February 5 and 7, MPC members unanimously voted to cut the repo rate. 
The RBI MPC has also decided to keep its 'neutral' stance. 
Gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) has been pegged at 6.7%
 
For FY25, RBI maintained its projections for consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation to from 4.8 per cent.
 
 
This MPC meeting is the first under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who assumed office in mid-December. With a largely reshuffled six-member MPC, analysts had anticipated a potential shift away from the hawkish stance previously maintained by former Governor Shaktikanta Das. 

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC 2025 LIVE: FY25 GDP projected at 6.6%, FY25 inflation at 4.8%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Stock market, market

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty decline as RBI cuts rates by 25bps; FMCG, PSB drag, Metal up

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to cut rate for first time in 5 yrs to boost economy as inflation slows

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC 2025 time, dates: When and where to watch Guv Sanjay Malhotra live

The reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the “status quo” for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the pan

Markets Today: RBI MPC outcome; FIIs; M&M, ITC Q3; Chamunda IPO allotment

  
The rate cuts are in line with Bloomberg estimates that expected the new governor to prioritise economic growth over inflation control.
 
In its December 2024 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eleventh consecutive meeting.        
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low level to 87.43 against dollar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Will RBI MPC cut rates: What to expect from today's monetary policy meet

PremiumRajkiran Rai G

Infra financing not an issue; need to increase project pipeline: NaBFID MD

PremiumEPFO

Labour ministry plans EPFO pension scheme for platform-based gig workers

PremiumSeveral public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

Q3 results review: Low core income, slippages hit banks' profitability

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Inflation RBI MPC Meeting RBI RBI repo rate repo rate India's growth rate Monetary policy committee meeting BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025RBI MPC Repo RateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon