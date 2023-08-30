Stock of this smallcap commercial vehicle company has zoomed 50% in 6 days

Also Read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

This Vijay Kedia-owned stock has zoomed over 70% in 3 days

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Marsh India expects growth of 20-25% in next year, says Sanjay Kedia

Two auto stocks touch 52-week highs; have zoomed up to 30% in two days

Shakti Pumps zooms 18% on winning Rs 358 cr-order from Haryana government

Jio Financial hits 5% upper limit; gains 10% in two days post RIL AGM

M&M gains 5% in 3 days, nears record high on margin improvement hopes

Mahindra Lifespace hits new high, soars over 9% on growth optimism