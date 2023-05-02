Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded a 7 per cent jump in its total vehicle sales in April to 331,278 units from 310,774 units in the same month last year. According to the figures released by the automaker on Tuesday, domestic sales more than doubled to 213,172 units from 102,177 units. The exports, however, fell 43 per cent to 118,106 units from 208,597 units.
In two-wheelers, the company recorded a jump of 2 per cent to 287,985 units in April. The exports were down 44 per cent from 188,478 units in April 2022 to 106,157 units last month. Domestic sales almost doubled to 181,828 units from 93,233 units last year.
In the commercial vehicles segment, domestic sales saw a massive jump of 250 per cent to 31,344 units last month from 8,944 units a year earlier. The exports fell 41 per cent to 11,949 units. The category saw a jump of 49 per cent to 43,293 units from 29,063 units last April.
These also include sales of Chetak Technology Ltd.
Last month, the company announced that it is ramping up production of its electric scooter Chetak to touch around 10,000 units a month by June. The company plans to have around 150 exclusive outlets for the Chetak electric scooter by September and is taking a calibrated expansion keeping in mind the uncertainty over the extension of the FAME II scheme for the promotion of electric vehicles beyond this year.
In the quarter that ended March 31, the company recorded a dip of 2 per cent in its net profit to Rs 1,433 crore even as its revenue from operations grew 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,905 crore.