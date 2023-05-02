Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

In two-wheelers, the company recorded a jump of 2 per cent to 287,985 units in April. The exports were down 44 per cent from 188,478 units in April 2022 to 106,157 units last month. Domestic sales almost doubled to 181,828 units from 93,233 units last year.

Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded a 7 per cent jump in its total vehicle sales in April to 331,278 units from 310,774 units in the same month last year. According to the figures released by the automaker on Tuesday, domestic sales more than doubled to 213,172 units from 102,177 units. The exports, however, fell 43 per cent to 118,106 units from 208,597 units.