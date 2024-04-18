Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stocks to Buy: Here's why HDFC Securities recommends BDL, Escorts

On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani technical & derivative analyst of HDFC Securities says the Nifty has reached crucial support zone of 22,000 - 21,000 on the charts.

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
Web Exclusive

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After registering a fall of more than 680 points from an all time high of 22,775, the Nifty has reached the crucial support zone of 22,000-22,100, derived from 50-DEMA and upward sloping trend line on the weekly chart.

A level below 22,000 could drag Nifty towards next support of 21,700. On the higher side 22,400-22,500 band is expected to offer resistance in the Nifty.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BUY
Escorts
Target: Rs 3,215
Stop-loss: Rs 2,950

The stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart with jump in volumes. Primary trend has been bullish as stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.

Buy
BDL
Target: Rs 1,980
Stop-loss: Rs 1,725

The stock price has broken out from the consolidation which held for previous four months. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on short term charts. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. Defense stocks have been showing strength for last couple of weeks.

(Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal).

Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook HDFC Securities Bharat Dynamics Escorts stocks technical analysis technical charts technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon