Bulls to dance on D-street despite recent rise in geopolitical tensions

Top-performing stocks across sectors may rise 20-40% over the next year, driven by earnings growth and bullishness on Dalal Street, Here are 10 stocks from the NSE 200 index

Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
10 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 1:17 AM IST
Brokerages remain upbeat on the Indian equity market despite the recent rise in geopolitical tensions globally and a slowdown in consumer demand in the country.
 
They expect the broad-based Nifty 50 to rally by another 11 per cent from its current level over the next year.
 
According to Bloomberg estimates, the Nifty 50 is expected to reach 24,597.40 by the end of April next year compared to its Tuesday's close of 22,147.90.
 
In comparison, the index is up 22.6 per cent since the end of April 2023 and had rallied 5.63 per cent between April 2022 and April 2023. A
Topics : Indian equity market Nifty50 corporate earnings National Stock Exchange Indian markets

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 1:11 AM IST

