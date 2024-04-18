Bulls to dance on D-street despite recent rise in geopolitical tensions

Brokerages remain upbeat on the Indian equity market despite the recent rise in geopolitical tensions globally and a slowdown in consumer demand in the country.



They expect the broad-based Nifty 50 to rally by another 11 per cent from its current level over the next year.



According to Bloomberg estimates, the Nifty 50 is expected to reach 24,597.40 by the end of April next year compared to its Tuesday's close of 22,147.90.



In comparison, the index is up 22.6 per cent since the end of April 2023 and had rallied 5.63 per cent between April 2022 and April 2023. A