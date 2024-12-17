Stocks to Watch, Dec 17: Indus Towers, Religare Ent, Oriana Power, Vedanta

Business Standard
Stocks to watch on December 17, 2024: Oriana Power has signed an MOU with Rajasthan for exploring renewable energy projects

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Indian equities are expected to have a dull start on Tuesday, according to GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading 80 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,658 level. 
 
On Monday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 384 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 81,748.57, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,668.25, falling 100 points or 0.40 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:
 
Indus Towers: The company announced that the tax tribunal has ruled in its favor regarding the denial of depreciation on assets received under merger. This will result in a reduction of Rs 3,500 crore in contingent liability.
 
 
Religare Enterprises: The IRDAI has issued a show cause notice and letter of advice to the company’s arm CareHealth Insurance, following an inspection carried out between August 30, 2021, and September 9, 2021.  Listing today: Toss The Coin IPO (SME), Jungle Camps IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
 
Wipro: The company will acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Applied Value Technologies and its affiliates for $40 million.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has received an order worth Rs 187 crore.
 
Varun Beverages: The company has acquired 39.93 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of LunarMech.
 
Oriana Power: The company signed an MOU with Rajasthan for exploring renewable energy projects, with potential investment opportunities worth up to Rs 10,000 crore.
 
RVNL: The company has received a letter of acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for an order worth Rs 270 crore.
 
Happiest Minds Technologies: The company announced that Aureus Tech Systems has merged with Happiest Minds Inc.
 
Vedanta: The company's board has approved a fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share, amounting to Rs 3,324 crore.
 
HPCL: The company’s board has approved a Lube Modernization and Bottoms Upgradation project with an estimated cost of Rs 4,679 crore. This project aims to increase LOBS production from 475 KTPA to 764 KTPA.
 
Mawana Sugars: The company’s units have received notices from the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, seeking information regarding transactions made by an agent in sugar purchases.
 
Patanjali Foods: The company has commenced commercial production at its Niglok Palm Oil Processing Mill in Arunachal Pradesh, with a palm fruit crushing capacity of 5.00 MTS per hour.
 
India Pesticides: The company informed that the Income Tax Department is conducting a search at its registered office and other premises.
 
RailTel Corp: The company has received a work order worth Rs 37.99 crore from Central Warehousing Corporation.
 
PNB Gilts: Vikas Goel has resigned as the Managing Director & CEO of PNB Gilts, effective December 23, 2024.
 
Gravita India: The recycling player has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise Rs 75 crore, with an option to upsize the issue.
 
Nitco Tiles: The company has received an order worth Rs 10.54 crore from Prestige Estates Projects.
 
GMR Airports: November passenger traffic increased by 14 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent MoM to 1.12 crore, with domestic passenger traffic up 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Abbott India: Sridhar Kadangode has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective February 26, 2025.
 

