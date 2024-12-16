Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PC Jeweller shares hit 5% upper circuit today; why is stock in demand?

PC Jeweller shares hit 5% upper circuit today; why is stock in demand?

The company's board approved stock split on November 28, 2024 and decided to split 1 share having face value of Rs 10 each be sub-divided / split into 10 shares having face value of Rs 1

Gold, Gold jewellery

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PC Jeweller shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit in Monday's trade at Rs 18.35 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand on its stock split ex/record date which is today, December 16. On BSE, 1.033 million shares changed hands while, on NSE 7.605 million shares were traded. 
 
The record date in a stock split is the specific date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive additional shares from the split. Only those who own the stock by this date will qualify for the benefits of the stock split.
 
The ex-date (or ex-split date) is the date on or after which a stock trades without the entitlement to the stock split benefit. Investors who buy the stock on or after the ex-date will not be eligible for the additional shares from the split.
 
 
Around 10:43 AM, PC Jeweller share price was up 4.86 per cent at Rs 18.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 81,881.75. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,548.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 18.68 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 3.23 per share. 
 
The company's board approved stock split on November 28, 2024. It decided to split 1 share having face value of Rs 10 each be sub-divided / split into 10 shares having face value of Rs 1.
 
"For determining the eligibility of Members for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs 1 (Rupee One Only) each," the filing read. 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Markets at day's lows; Sensex 400 pts lower at 81,750; Financials, Oil, IT drag

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Mobikwik IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Afcons Infra hits all time high after receiving LoA from MP Metro Rail

share market stock market trading

HBL Engineering stock jumps to its lifetime high after 1,522 cr order win

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

PG Electroplast extends rally on healthy outlook; zooms 54% in 1 month

 
PC Jeweller Limited is an Indian jewelry retailer specialising in the manufacture, sale, and trading of gold, diamond, and silver jewelry. The company offers a diverse range of products, including 100 per cent hallmarked gold jewelry, certified diamond jewelry, and silver articles.
 
In the past one year, PC Jeweller shares have gained 464 per cent against Sensex's rise of 15 per cent. 
 

Also Read

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy share jumps 6% as Axis Capital initiates with 'Buy', sees 20% upside

Wockhardt

Why this pharma stock hit nearly 9-year high; froze at 10% upper circuit?

Gold, Gold Necklace, jewellery

Sky Gold shares lock in 5% upper circuit on bonus issue's record date

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Premier Explosives locked in 10% upper circuit today; here are all details

market

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Topics : Buzzing stocks PC Jeweller BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Stock Split stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon