Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

Stocks to watch on May 04, 2023: Adani Enterprises, Bombay Dyeing, Dabur, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power and TVS Motors may see some action owing to Q4 results on Thursday.

Rex Cano Mumbai
BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Stocks to Watch on Thursday, May 04, 2023: The key Indian benchmark indices may exhibit volatility in trades on Thursday after the US Fed, as expected, raised interest rates by 25 basis points and hinted of a likely pause thereafter. 
At 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty May futures quoted at 18,100.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to see some action in today’s trading session.
Earnings Watch: Adani Enterprises, Blue Star, Bombay Dyeing, Ceat, Dabur, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, IDFC, J&K Bank, Mindspace Business Parks, Punjab Chemicals, Sundaram Fasteners, Tata Power, TVS Motor and United Breweries are few of the prominent companies scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on Thursday.

Aviation: Shares of airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, are likely to be on investors radar for the second day running as crisis-hit Go First has reportedly stopped taking fresh bookings for its flights till May 15. The NCLT will hear the insolvency plea today. READ MORE
Adani Group: While Adani Enterprises is scheduled to report March quarter numbers today, and Adani Power tomorrow, shares of Adani Group may remain in focus as an Auditor, whose appointment was questioned by US short seller Hindenburg in its scathing report has resigned due to "pre-occupation" said Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Reliance (RIL): The company’s shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed scheme of arrangement between the company and Reliance Strategic Investments, thus paving way for demerger of the Financial Services arm.

SIS: The company’s Q4 net profit was down 4.4 per cent at Rs 93.10 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 97.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 13.1 per cent YoY at Rs 2,995.70 crore.
Tata Chemicals: The company reported a 62 per cent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 709 crore for the March quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew around 27 per cent YoY to Rs 4,407 crore.

Petronet LNG: The company reported a 18.1 per cent YoY decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 614.25 crore. In Q3, the company had reported highest-ever net of Rs 1,181 crore. Standalone revenue from operations, however, grew 24.3 per cent YoY to Rs 13,874 crore.
KEC International: The company reported a 35.6 per cent YoY fall in Q4 net at Rs 72.17 crore as against Rs 112.04 crore in Q4FY22. Total income, however, surged 29.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,530.53 crore.

Cholamandalam Investment: The Murugappa Group company posted a 24 per cent YoY increase in net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 853 crore, as compared to Rs 690 crore during the same period in 2021-22. Net income rose 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2,060 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems: The stock to trade ex-date for 1:10 stock split from today onwards.

Topics : stocks to watch Buzzing stocks Markets Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Group Airline IndiGo SpiceJet Jet Airways stock Q4 Results Tata Power TVS Motor Hero MotoCorp

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

