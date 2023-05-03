NCLT to hear Go First plea on Thursday as airline extends booking ban



“The flights have been cancelled from May 3-5. For the flights scheduled between (May) 6 and (May) 15 we have stopped further bookings. We are ready to start operations as soon as a moratorium is available and as soon as the matter is admitted in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT),” Go First Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona told CNBC. Go First has stopped fresh bookings for its flights till May 15 even as it pressed on Wednesday for an urgent hearing of its insolvency application.



Lessors are also issuing notices terminating the leases because the airline has been struggling to pay them. The move to limit possible passenger inconvenience came as lessors initiated steps to secure their planes. At least two US-based lessors have applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister three Airbus A320 aircraft leased to Go First.



Go First’s application will be heard on Thursday. Its decision to voluntarily declare insolvency caught its lenders off guard and senior bankers got into a huddle on Wednesday to plan the next course of action. On Wednesday, Go First’s lawyers asked the NCLT Bench to admit its application, appoint a resolution professional, and declare a moratorium with a view to protecting the company’s assets.

In its insolvency application, accessed by Reuters, Go First said it owed its financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore ($798 million). It said it had not defaulted on any of these dues. However, considering the present situation of the airline, defaults to banks would be imminent, it said. The airline was served show-cause notice by the civil aviation regulator for cancelling flights without intimation. Till late evening there was no update from the DGCA on the airline’s response and its regulatory action.



The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including Rs 1,202 crore to vendors and Rs 2,660 crore to aircraft lessors. Lessors have also served notices on terminating lease agreements and six of them have invoked letters of credit issued to them by the airline’s lenders, the application said. The airline’s liabilities to all creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore. These include its dues to banks, other financial institutions, vendors, aircraft lessors.







Meanwhile, employees are hoping that the airline will fly out of the crisis with government support. Some, however, are already scouting for work. For instance, some Go First pilots have joined airlines in West Asia in recent weeks and others have approached IndiGo and Air India. Following the sudden cancellation of flights by the airline, spot airfares on Go First’s top routes, which include Delhi-Srinagar, Mumbai-Goa and Delhi-Leh, have increased by up to 43 per cent. Khona told mediapersons the promoters, the Wadia group, remained committed to the airline, having pumped into it Rs 3,200 crore in the past three years.

The airline has squarely blamed engine maker Pratt & Whitney for forcing it to take the drastic step and accused it of not honouring the arbitral award to supply engines. The order had directed the engine maker to immediately release 10 serviceable spare leased engines by April 27 and 10 such engines every month till December, Go First had said on Tuesday.